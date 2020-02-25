Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Neighbours
  5. Who will die in the Neighbours 35th anniversary?

Who will die in the Neighbours 35th anniversary?

It's a big week on Ramsay Street!

Neighbours 35

Neighbours will be celebrating its big 35th birthday in huge style as the Australian soap will double its amount of episodes that week for the special occasion, set to air from 16th March 2020.

Advertisement

We know there will be five weddings, but there will be three deaths, as well as we will get Ramsey Street during the day and evening.

But who is in the running to be killed off? Here’s RadioTimes.com‘s picks and theories…

Finn Kelly (Rob Mills)

Neighbours spoilers Finn

Money surely has to be on Finn getting killed off in the Neighbours’ special. Ever since he stepped foot in Erinsborough, he’s caused havoc, and now his memory’s slowly coming back, he looks set to return to his villainous ways. Surely someone has to bring an end to the irredeemable? And with the drama seemingly centred around him and his plan for “revenge” on Pierce’s island, surely he can’t be allowed to get away with much more… or can he?

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta)

The storylines over the past couple of weeks involving Elly have come closer and closer to Finn’s. They have been will-they-won’t-they for the past couple of weeks, but when a kiss ignites his memory, can Elly deal with the guilt? Will she end up being the object of Finn’s deadly desires? Or could she be killed in the crossfire on the holiday from hell? We know actress Anasta is set to leave Neighbours in 2020, but is it for good?

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney)

neighbours roadie rebecchi christmas 2019
We know Toadie will go along on the glamping trip with Finn, which is where the villain will unleash his “deadly” revenge plan. But what we don’t know, is whether or not he’ll be safe on holiday. As the anniversary of his wife’s death approaches, will Toadie also bow out?

Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards)

Neighbours Pierce

He may have his own island, but that doesn’t mean Pierce is safe from troublesome Finn. While it’s not yet confirmed whether or not he will be on the glamping trip, we can make an assumption he will be. But will he find himself killed in the deadly disaster?

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher)

Neighbours Karl
Advertisement

Now, come on, it wouldn’t be a big birthday without a big shock, and killing off beloved Dr Karl certainly would be. He’s been heavily involved with getting Finn back on the straight and narrow, but will he find himself killed by his kindness?

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne)

Neighbours Susan
In a similar way to Karl, Susan has been instrumental in getting Finn well again. Pre-amnesia, the pair were at loggerheads with Finn consistently trying to tear her down as they clashed over their teaching differences. As his memory comes back to haunt him, will he be reminded of their fighting and take out his anger on Susan, too?

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan)

Neighbours Harlow
Cast your minds back to Finn’s glory days of villainy, when he was grooming young school girl, Xanthe. He had a particular fascination with her, and she of him, leading to some incredibly creepy scenes and cause for concern all round. Young Harlow has only just joined Neighbours, but my, doesn’t she look like Xanthe? With Finn’s memories coming back to haunt him, will he remember her and place his affections on Harlow?

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson)

Neighbours Bea
Bea has been flirting up a storm with her boyfriend, Finn, but now he’s got his eyes set on Elly, there’s heartbreak in store when she finds out about Elly and her kiss with him. But is there more tragedy on the horizon for young Bea?
Neighbours airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm 

Tags

All about Neighbours

Neighbours 35
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Neighbours Finn

Neighbours spoilers: Finn Kelly’s harrowing past revealed as Jane Harris returns

Neighbours spoilers

Neighbours spoilers: Ned’s in danger and Finn has a dangerous memory

Neighbours Finn

Neighbours spoilers: Finn gets an avalanche of memories as Jane Harris fights for the truth

c5jh

Neighbours reveals Dee and Andrea are twins – and bizarre backstory of why they were separated