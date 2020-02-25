Who will die in the Neighbours 35th anniversary?

Neighbours will be celebrating its big 35th birthday in huge style as the Australian soap will double its amount of episodes that week for the special occasion, set to air from 16th March 2020.

Advertisement

We know there will be five weddings, but there will be three deaths, as well as we will get Ramsey Street during the day and evening.

But who is in the running to be killed off? Here’s RadioTimes.com‘s picks and theories…

Finn Kelly (Rob Mills)

Money surely has to be on Finn getting killed off in the Neighbours’ special. Ever since he stepped foot in Erinsborough, he’s caused havoc, and now his memory’s slowly coming back, he looks set to return to his villainous ways. Surely someone has to bring an end to the irredeemable? And with the drama seemingly centred around him and his plan for “revenge” on Pierce’s island, surely he can’t be allowed to get away with much more… or can he?

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta)

The storylines over the past couple of weeks involving Elly have come closer and closer to Finn’s. They have been will-they-won’t-they for the past couple of weeks, but when a kiss ignites his memory, can Elly deal with the guilt? Will she end up being the object of Finn’s deadly desires? Or could she be killed in the crossfire on the holiday from hell? We know actress Anasta is set to leave Neighbours in 2020, but is it for good?

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney)

Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards)

He may have his own island, but that doesn’t mean Pierce is safe from troublesome Finn. While it’s not yet confirmed whether or not he will be on the glamping trip, we can make an assumption he will be. But will he find himself killed in the deadly disaster?

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher)

Advertisement

Now, come on, it wouldn’t be a big birthday without a big shock, and killing off beloved Dr Karl certainly would be. He’s been heavily involved with getting Finn back on the straight and narrow, but will he find himself killed by his kindness?

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne)

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan)

Cast your minds back to Finn’s glory days of villainy, when he was grooming young school girl, Xanthe. He had a particular fascination with her, and she of him, leading to some incredibly creepy scenes and cause for concern all round. Young Harlow has only just joined Neighbours, but my, doesn’t she look like Xanthe? With Finn’s memories coming back to haunt him, will he remember her and place his affections on Harlow?

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson)

Bea has been flirting up a storm with her boyfriend, Finn, but now he’s got his eyes set on Elly, there’s heartbreak in store when she finds out about Elly and her kiss with him. But is there more tragedy on the horizon for young Bea?