Neighbours 35th anniversary special will be on at a later time as famous faces return

Neighbours is about to turn 35 and the Australian soap is pulling out all the stops for a huge party.

Advertisement

Fans can expect huge drama in the coming weeks as old faces make a return and three, yes three, characters bow out in fatal fashion.

With a wedding – or five – on the horizon, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming 35th anniversary on Ramsay Street.

When is Neighbours 35th anniversary?

The official anniversary of Neighbours is 18th March but the celebrations start on 16th March and will air over the course of a week.

But there will be plenty of lead up to the big day as blasts from the past make their way back to Erinsborough for the occasion.

And if that wasn’t enough, there will be five standalone episodes at 10pm in addition to the regular 1.45pm and 5.30pm slots.

What will happen in Neighbours 35th anniversary?

The storyline is being kept under tight wraps but some details have started to trickle out.

It kicks off with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her grand idea to put on a wedding expo in a bid to save Lassiters Hotel.

As a result, there will be five weddings – one per episode – and it’s thought couples from the past will reunite as pairings who didn’t make it down the aisle back in the day will tie the knot.

But at the same time, Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) plans a glamping trip to Pierce Greyson’s (Tim Robards) luxury island to celebrate her 35th birthday with her close pals.

However, Finn Kelly (Rob Mills) has planned something deadly and it’s been confirmed three characters won’t survive the holiday.

But who will die?

Who is returning for Neighbours 35th anniversary?

Neighbours have already announced a whole batch of returning stars for its 35th birthday celebration.

So far, Sky Mangel (Stephanie McIntosh), Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan), Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell), Paige Smith (Olympia Valance) and Des Clarke (Paul Keane) will all be making an appearance.

They will be joined by Jack Callahan (Andrew Morley), Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Dylan Timmins (Damien Bodie) and Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor).

But with Neighbours pulling out all the stops for their big bash, don’t be surprised if more famous faces make a surprise return.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews, and spoilers.