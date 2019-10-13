Neighbours creator Reg Watson dies, aged 93: “His legacy lives on in Ramsay Street”

Reg Watson, creator of Neighbours, has passed away after suffering from a short illness.

Watson also created the women’s prison drama Prisoner (known as Prisoner: Cell Block H in the UK) and The Young Doctors, and worked on long-running British soap Crossroads.

Neighbours’ current executive producer Jason Herbison paid tribute to Watson in a statement, saying that his “legacy lives on”.

'Everyone at Neighbours is sad to hear of the passing of our creator, Reg Watson. He was a pioneer of drama, prolific in his output and by all accounts a lovely person to work with. His legacy lives on in Ramsay Street to this day.' – Jason Herbison – Neighbours EP pic.twitter.com/BbfkFwKN6Q — Neighbours (@neighbours) October 12, 2019

Ex-Neighbours stars Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan were among those who took to social media to pay their respects to Watson

What a legacy Reg Watson leaves. For me, and millions of others, Neighbours impacted our lives. My thoughts and best wishes to his family and friends. https://t.co/W5xKYn8zBC — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 12, 2019

Remembering Reg Watson 1926-2019 | ATV Today

Many Australian Entertainment careers have a lot to thank for this man. A legend .. Mr Reg Watson. https://t.co/qzKk3P02cs — Jason Donovan (@JDonOfficial) October 12, 2019

Born in Brisbane, Queensland in 1926, Watson worked extensively within the TV industry in both Australia and the UK from the 1950s onwards.

He was involved in the development and launch of ITV soap Crossroads in 1964. ,and after returning to his native Australia, launched series including The Young Doctors and Prisoner throughout the ’70s.

He created Neighbours in 1985, with the show going on to become the longest-running drama series in Australian TV history.

Watson retired in 1992, but in 2010 was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for services to the media.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 in the UK.

