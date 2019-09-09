First look at Denise Van Outen in Neighbours – see pictures of the star as Harlow’s mother

Denise Van Outen makes her Neighbours debut on Friday 20th September as Prudence Wallace, mother of Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan), long-lost granddaughter of Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Gail Lewis (Fiona Corke).

Advertisement

The British presenter-turned-actress was confirmed as joining the cast of the iconic Australian soap earlier this year when Dennis and co-star Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis) came to London to shoot scenes on location that would introduce the mysterious matriarch.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While the newlywed Robinsons are in the UK on their honeymoon, they decide to look up Harlow’s British mother, to the dismay of the teenager back in Erinsborough when she hears of the plan.

Meeting Prue in St James’s Park, Paul and Terese are taken aback by her free spirit and apparent lack of interest in having her daughter move back to Blighty. Their meeting is pleasant enough, but cut suspiciously short when Prue suddenly makes her excuses and leaves.

Meanwhile, Harlow confides in aunt Amy that Prue has got involved with a strange organisation called ‘the Order’, and she’s worried about the hold it has over her.

Viewers will then see the reason Prue abandoned Harlow’s relatives was to meet up with a menacing man from the group she’s in the grip of (played by Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold, of all people) – who demands she cut all contact with her daughter…

Later, Harlow is heartbroken when Prue sends her offspring a message saying that their relationship is over! What is ‘the Order’, and can Paul and Terese help Prudence while they’re in London?

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant says it was a “privilege to be asked to join the cast of Neighbours. Prude is going to stir things up and I can’t wait!”

Catch Denise Van Outen and Richard Arnold in their first episode on Friday 20th September at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.