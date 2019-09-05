Neighbours announces new teen spin-off Erinsborough High

Neighbours launches its first ever spin-off series in November 2019 with a brand new drama delving into life at local school Erinsborough High.

The educational establishment has long been a feature of the iconic Australian soap’s community, but five all-new episodes, available on Channel 5’s on-demand service My5 across one week later this autumn, go behind the gates and make the school the sole focus of the action.

Running in parallel with the main show’s storylines, Neighbours: Erinsborough High follows students and teachers – many of whom will be familiar to fans – during a tense exam week where the disappearance of a pupil sparks a spate of revelations. The teen-centric show promises to tackle big issues affecting young people such as bullying, diversity, sexuality and mental illness.

Which Neighbours characters appear in the spin-off?

Among the cast viewers will already know are teenagers Olivia Junkeer (Yashvi Rebecchi), Georgie Stone (Mackenzie Hargreaves), Lachlan Miller (Richie Ambling) and Benny Turland, soon to debut in Neighbours proper as Hendrix Greyson, son of millionaire playboy Pierce. New faces Grace O’Sullivan and Darius Amarfio-Jefferson also appear in as-yet unnamed roles.

Grown-up regulars connected with the school are teachers Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta), so might they be cropping up too?

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, has revealed the unique project has been in the works for some time: “It’s long been an ambition to delve deeper into some of our workplaces and the characters who populate them. Who knows what we might do next?” Fingers crossed for a Lassiters spin-off – we can just imagine something a cross between Dallas and Crossroads…

Channel 5 bigwig Oli Thomas adds: “Neighbours continues to be a popular show which has brought enjoyment to audiences for many years. It’s hugely exciting to bring the first ever spin-off series to fans in the UK exclusively on My5.”

Australian viewers will be able to watch via 10 Play, catch-up equivalent of native broadcaster Channel 10.

