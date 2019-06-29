Find out when Brody and Simone leave Home and Away

Home and Away airs a double goodbye on Tuesday 9th July when Brody Morgan (Jackson Heywood) and Simone Bedford (Emily Eskell) leave town for a fresh start away from Summer Bay. But a family crisis and guilt over cheating on wife Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) puts a spanner in the works as it causes a last-minute wobble for Brody…

The chef has sold up Salt and planning a future in another state with teacher Simone, the woman he jeopardised his marriage for, but keeps bottling out of telling his siblings as his brother Morgan Mason (Orpheus Pledger) faces court for drug trafficking having been caught in possession of cannabis for an illegal medical trial to help little sister Raffy Morrison (Olivia Deeble) cope with her epilepsy.

On Monday 8th July, the Morgans breathe a sigh of relief when Mason returns from his hearing a free man, with the authorities having decided against a prison sentence meaning he’ll have no criminal record. Biting the bullet as the clan are in celebratory mood, Brody reveals him and Simone have bought a restaurant in a remote vineyard in Victoria and are moving – the next day!

Raffy reacts badly to her brother’s imminent departure and storms out, followed by concerned Mason, while Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) attempt to get their head around the bombshell.

Does Brody still love Ziggy?

Meanwhile, Brody gets nostalgic about him and Ziggy as he prepares to leave and ponders what could’ve been. Packing up the following day, Brody visits Zig to tell her in person he’s going and there are mixed emotions as the old flames put their doomed relationship firmly in the past.

Reeling from the encounter, Brody returns to the Morgans’ and is delighted the family have processed the exit and thrown him a farewell dinner – with even Raffy able to finally be happy for him.

The last bits of unfinished business for Brody are to say a last goodbye to Salt, the restaurant business he spent the last few years building up, and to give a protective warning to Ziggy’s new lover Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) not to mess his ex around…

As Brody and Simone drive out of the Bay for good, Ziggy reflects on the failed romance and opens up to Dean about how hurt she still feels. Will Brody’s departure bring her and the River Boy closer together or is Ziggy not ready to move on just yet?

