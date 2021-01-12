6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Denise Welch arrives as Maxine’s mum and Toby’s on the rampage

It’s a huge week in Hollyoaks as the soap returns to airing five nights a week for the first time in almost a year (no more retro Friday Favourites), and star signing Denise Welch debuts as Trish Minniver, estranged mum to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson). And she’s not the only new arrival that means drama for Max.

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) tries to murder another family member, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is haunted by his dastardly dad, while Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to contain a secret that could destroy him.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 18th – 22nd January 2021.

Meet trashy Trish – and sleazy Brad

When Maxine meets her handsome new landlord Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) she thinks her lousy love life is looking up. They kiss after flirting up a storm and the cheeky charmer seems too good to be true… Cut to Max’s mum Trish turning up looking for Brad – her toy boy lover!

Upping the awkwardness, Trish announces she and Brad are moving to the village and she’s looking forward to reconnecting with the daughter she’s barely bothered with for years. Mortified Max panics her passionate encounter with her mother’s fella could have serious repercussions, while sleazy Brad appears to revel in playing both women. Keep your eye on him, and get ready for the fantastically trashy Trish to be your new favourite thing.

Toby tries to kill Martine

Strained relations between mothers and their offspring also cause problems for the Deverauxs, although the situation is much more deadly with Toby and his terrifying temper in the mix. Miffed at mum Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) meddling in his romance with Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Toby lures her to the garage and locks her in.

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) appears on the scene, horrified to find her brother sloshing petrol around with that frighteningly familiar look in his eye. Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is on the verge of reporting his psychotic son to the police for killing Lisa, while ailing Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) is banking on Toby’s kidney donation to save his life. It’s down to Celeste to take drastic action to help her sibling…

Summer confronts Warren

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) isn’t quite the lovable bundle of sweetness and light she pretends to be. We wouldn’t be surprised if those cute cupcakes she sells at the market are laced with arsenic. This week, she stirs it between Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), edging closer to her endgame of getting buff Brodes for herself.

She also confronts Warren after overhearing him and Sienna discussing a big secret that’s bound to be incriminating. Not only is Foxy and Sienna’s fling at threat of being exposed, there’s also the fact Warren is the man who put Summer’s dad in a coma. When sly Summer puts him on the spot about Cormac’s attack, how will Warren react?

Edward’s final shock for the Hutchinsons

Even from beyond the grave, Edward Hutchinson is tearing his family apart. Tony demands to know why wife Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is deliberately avoiding him, and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is in tears after her father’s will is read, in which the poisonous patriarch’s last hand is played.

Tone prepares to scatter his dad’s ashes promising it will symbolically free them of his omnipotent influence, but it’s not going to be that simple to shake Eddie off. The recent Hollyoaks new year trailer revealed Verity is pregnant by Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair), so could this bit of good news unite the crushed clan? Don’t bet on it.

Elsewhere in Hollyoaks

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is desperate to forget his saucy night with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), which isn’t easy when he’s employed as his cleaner. Fed up of his snobby boss’s rudeness, Ste threatens to sue for harassment in the workplace if he doesn’t start treating him with respect. Oh, just get on with your inevitable affair, you two…

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) begs Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) to come clean that it was her daughter Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), not Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), who murdered drug dealer Jordan Price. But Mand insists on protecting her vulnerable daughter, even though it means an innocent lad could spend years in prison. Can Luke convince her to tell the truth, or has the lie already gone too far?

