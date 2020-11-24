6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Silas exposed and county lines danger for Ollie and Juliet

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) figures out who’s been blackmailing her family – none other than old enemy Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle). Can she stop the serial killer before he claims his next victim?

Also, the county lines drug dealing storyline sees Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) in big danger, and is Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) about to cheat with an old flame?

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 30th November – 4th December 2020.

Silas targets Cher

She may be the newest McQueen on the block, but that doesn’t earn Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) any special dispensation from sinister Silas and his plot to bring down the feisty family with his elaborate seven deadly sins blackmail plot.

When his daughter becomes the next target, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) goes to drastic lengths to secure the cash to stop Cher’s dark secret – that she was responsible for the death of her sister – from going public. Unsuspecting Cher is in mortal danger as she comes face-to-face with Silas, although she has no idea who he is as she’s only been in the show five minutes. Has she never caught the clips on YouTube?

Mercedes prepares to face her old enemy

After receiving a chilling picture message of missing Cher, the penny finally drops for Mercedes and she figures out her nemesis Silas is behind all the blackmailing and creepy doll antics.

These two have history: he once kept her chained up in a basement while she was heavily pregnant, and almost bumped her off during their last encounter in 2016, only to spare her life at the last minute. As Mercy, with the help of PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr), tries to track down the serial killer, a terrible accident occurs… Has Silas claimed another victim?

County lines danger for Ollie and Juliet

Ollie used to be such a good lad, but in the last year has become a lying, thieving ketamine addict. Is it just a coincidence his drug habit has got worse since the role was recast?! This week he begs dealer Juliet for a fix, then gets them in deep trouble with county lines king pin Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), who brings serious trouble to the door when he turns up at the Cunningham house.

A chain of dramatic events exposes schoolgirl Juliet’s illegal extra-curricular activities to a horrified James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), who vows to free his little sister from vicious Victor’s grasp. Will his plan work, or put Juliet even more at risk?

Joel betrays Goldie with Theresa?

Making a virtue of the fact Joel is on a merry go round of McQueen women, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is feeling insecure about two of her holy man hottie’s exes being back on the scene following the returns of Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin).

With their romance wobbling and Joel at a loss, obliging Theresa offers to help her old flame get his mojo back to give him a boost. What could possibly go wrong? Everything, as by the end of the week Joel is full of guilt and Cleo despairs at him getting involved with her chaotic cousin again. Whatever he’s done, can Joel hide it from Goldie?

Edward uses Kurt to ruin Tony

Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) turns his mistrust of Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) around, and now plans to use the resurrected rogue in his plan to widen the wedge between Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher).

Encouraging Kurt to distract his best mate so he stops trying to save his marriage, evil Edward revels in his machinations when deflated Diane notes Tone doesn’t seem to want to fight for them any more. Believing her estranged husband has moved may well drive her into her fiendish father-in-law’s arms – or at least that’s what Dr H is hoping.

Friday favourites: double wedding from 2005

There are two classic Hollyoaks weddings for the price of one in this week’s archive offering: it’s 2005 and landlord Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is tying the knot with Frankie Dean (RIP), along with Jake Dean and Becca Hayton (also RIP – sounds like the nuptials were cursed). Teacher Becca is begged not to walk down the aisle by her smitten student, Justin Burton, who she eventually has a torrid affair with. Which leads to her being imprisoned two years later where she’s stabbed to death. Not very happy ever after, is it?

