6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Ste returns and Theresa reveals a shocking secret

A familiar face returns to Hollyoaks this week – no, there’s not another surprise return from the dead in the wake of Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards). Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is back a year after he escaped his grooming ordeal at the hands of the far right. Will anyone pleased to see him again?

Talking of con man Kurt he’s at risk of being exposed by jealous Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair), while Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) reveals his sinister plan for unsuspecting Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and the McQueen blackmail plot hots up.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 2nd – 6th November 2020.

Ste’s return stuns the village

A year after he voluntary left the village having been groomed by far right extremists, Ste comes home, understandably worried about the reception he’ll receive. Despite his remorse at what being radicalised forced him into, surely it’ll take more than apologies for him to be accepted by everyone in the community.

First to see him is Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry), who’s family were targeted by Ste’s sinister pals and their racist agenda. Noting his dishevelled appearance it’s clear the last 12 months haven’t been kind to her former neighbour. Where has Ste been? And will anyone be prepared to give him a second chance?

Theresa targeted by the McQueen blackmailer

Seven sins for seven McQueens, said the creepy talking doll doing the dirty work of the blackmailer – we’ve had wrath, this week we’re up to greed, and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is quaking in her knock-off Louboutins.

Confiding in cousin John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) she got embroiled in some very dodgy dealings while she was in Spain (natch), T is terrified her past is coming back to haunt her. JP enlists James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to assist and they leave a bag of cash for the blackmailer at the Folly, and are shocked at who shows up to collect it…

The game is up for Kurt

The unashamedly bonkers return of Kurt Benson provides much mirth as Sami grows suspicious of the back-from-the-dead businessman’s meal plan venture. As the OG Hollyoaks heart-throb butts heads with the current pin-up, Sami isn’t actually interested in exposing Kurt for moral reasons – it’s all about who can woo Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

Discovering some incriminating evidence against Kurt has Sami jumping for joy, and means Mr Benson has some explaining to do to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and potential professional partners Mandy Morgan (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) – not to mention Verity. Is this Sami’s chance to seize the day and convince Verity to pick him over her big brother’s best mate?

Edward’s hair-raising plan for Diane

Stressed Diane is perturbed at the rate her hair is falling out, so Edward books her in to a salon and suggests she go for a whole new look to symbolise her divorce from Tony. Out with the old, and all that. Or rather in with the old – the old being Edward himself.

Di emerges with striking red locks replacing her familiar blonde tresses, much to Verity’s alarm. What is the significance of the red hair? Is it more than how creepily it makes her look like her lover’s daughter all of a sudden? Edward silences Verity’s accusations of his ulterior motive the only way he knows how – with a large sum of hush money – while Diane and Tony struggle through their separation.

County lines crises

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is impressing her bosses with her drug dealing prowess. Apart from delivering sarcastic put-downs that can slay from a mile away, the neglected sassy schoolgirl feels she’s finally found something she’s good at.

But it’s tough at the top and she needs to keep pushing the product in order to prove herself. Can she rely on Sid Sumner (Billy Price) to help her shift drugs at an illegal rave? And when usurped Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is tasked with finding out who grassed on king pin Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) will he end up betraying cousin Sid who was responsible for calling the cops?

Friday Favourites: Tony and Mandy’s Roman holiday

This week’s dip into the archives goes back to a romantic trip on location from 2005. Old friends Tony and Mandy had fallen for each other, but their relationship hit the rocks and Tone took off to Rome. Mand lands in the world’s most romantic city desperate to win her man back, but is she too late?

