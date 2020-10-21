Hollyoaks celebrates 25 years by bringing back Silas (and fans love it)

Hollyoaks celebrated its 25th anniversary not with a party – how could it in these COVID-19 days – but with the return of a classic serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), who has terrorised the village for 10 years, on and off.

Silas has despatched India Longford, Jenny, Rae Wilson and Lynsey Roscoe but the ultra-religious pensioner, who likes to exact vengeance on young women he perceives to be loose of morals, has always had one primary target, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

2020 has a hero and it’s @Hollyoaks thank u thank u thank u

So excited for this iconic character 2 return felt he needed 2 come back and have one big massive last story and we got it ????????❤️ #hollyoaks https://t.co/fGRzQMnUfH — Sean ferguson (@crazycatgay02) October 21, 2020

Mercy has been the subject of a mysterious “Seven Deadly Sins” blackmail attempt. Suddenly, it all makes sense…

“Whoever’s next… always remember they’ve brought it on themselves.”

"Remember whatever happens next they brought it on themselves" Totally can't wait to see who Silas is actually talking to #SevenDeadlySins #Hollyoaks — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 21, 2020

Mercedes made the announcement that she and Sylver (David Tag) are expecting a baby and minutes later makes an excited call revealing the news, which lurking Silas overhears.

It’s clear that this time he isn’t working alone. Who was he on the phone to?

But he’s not working alone so who could that be on the phone? #Hollyoaks #Hollyoaks25 — Telly Lad (@TellyLad) October 21, 2020

Social media was abuzz with theories, most of them pointing in the direction of Cleo McQueen (Nadine Rose Mulkerrin).

Is Silas the creepy doll blackmailer, or is that the twist? Or does Silas have an accomplice? Cleo, maybe? #Hollyoaks #Hollyoaks25 @Hollyoaks. — Boo(radley) ???? (@CatchesideSays) October 21, 2020

