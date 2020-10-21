Accessibility Links

  5. Hollyoaks celebrates 25 years by bringing back Silas (and fans love it)

OMG! It's the return of the OAP who likes to deliver his victims DOA.

Silas

Hollyoaks celebrated its 25th anniversary not with a party – how could it in these COVID-19 days – but with the return of a classic serial killer, Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle), who has terrorised the village for 10 years, on and off.

Silas has despatched India Longford, Jenny, Rae Wilson and Lynsey Roscoe but the ultra-religious pensioner, who likes to exact vengeance on young women he perceives to be loose of morals, has always had one primary target, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Mercy has been the subject of a mysterious “Seven Deadly Sins” blackmail attempt. Suddenly, it all makes sense…

“Whoever’s next… always remember they’ve brought it on themselves.”

Mercedes made the announcement that she and Sylver (David Tag) are expecting a baby and minutes later makes an excited call revealing the news, which lurking Silas overhears.

It’s clear that this time he isn’t working alone. Who was he on the phone to?

Social media was abuzz with theories, most of them pointing in the direction of Cleo McQueen (Nadine Rose Mulkerrin).

More to follow.

