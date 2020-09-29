6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Juliet in danger and Felix attacks Warren

Drug dealing, desire, deceit and fighting your demons – yes it’s another epic week in Hollyoaks as the village residents find themselves at some big turning points.

The county lines storyline pushes Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) into making a dangerous decision she may live to regret, while Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) face their difficult pasts and Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) begins to regret giving up her baby girl.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 5th – 9th October 2020.

Juliet falls deeper into drug dealing

The apprentice becomes the master when Juliet threatens Jordan Price’s (Connor Calland) place in the county lines hierarchy – like Anakin Skywalker turning on Obi-Wan Kenobi, but with hoodies and burner phones. Seduced by the power and status promised by a life of drug dealing, tenacious teenager Jules has her eyes on the prize and vies with Jordan for the attention of scary boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony). But it’s the ambitious schoolgirl who comes out on top while Jordan fears he is being usurped.

Begging lover Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) to run away with him as Victor considers his employee a liability, Jordan panics he’s now expendable. Meanwhile, Juliet is lured deeper into dealing when Victor presents her with a proposition. Ditching the childish scrunchie and sweet side ponytails for a dramatic new look and striking, severe hairdo (glimpsed in December’s flash forward), it seems Juliet has crossed the line into working for the bad boys. Is she beyond the point of no return?

Felix and Warren plot revenge

It’s refreshing that Warren Fox and Felix Westwood aren’t warring alpha male rivals who hate each other for no reason other than being similar character types – bonding is more interesting to watch than bickering in the long run. They’re even going into business together.

However, their shared childhood history with care home bully Cormac Ranger pushes the pair to come to blows this week. Lighthearted bants between the boys over Foxy naming their new enterprise Warren’s Wheels turns nasty (what’s Mr Westwood’s alternative suggestion, Felix’s Fiats?) when Felix has a flashback to being abused after his pal locks him in a cupboard as a prank. Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) arrives on the scene to find fired-up Felix pummelling stunned Warren, who eventually calms down when he realises this is years of pent-up anger directed at his abuser. United by a joint need to face their demons, the trio decide to get revenge on evil Cormac…

Sami and Verity mix business with pleasure

In rom-com corner we have Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) circling colleague Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) desperately pretending he doesn’t fancy the pant (suit – tailored, natch) off her. Come off it, mate, your tongue rolls out onto the desk every time you see her like a Tex Avery cartoon dog seeing a raw steak.

As the staff of Dee Valley Law (please make this an E4 spin-off show) pose for a professional team photo as part of a marketing push, canny James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) notices the spark between his workmates. He advises vivacious Verity to make a move on ladies’ man Sami before his interest is inevitably piqued elsewhere, but is it already too late for these would-be lovebirds? James probably has an ulterior motive – the sooner all that sexual tension is sapped and playful innuendo ends, the less unbearable the workplace will be for him.

Does Liberty want to keep the baby?

Surrogacy never quite goes to plan in soaps, does it? What could possibly go wrong when a beleaguered childless couple beg someone to rent their womb out and ignore the possibility there could be some degree of complication? Email in with your answers. In fact, don’t bother, we all know where it can end.

Liberty Savage selflessly gave her baby girl, as promised, to big sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her boyfriend Brody – but as maternal hormones kick in she admits to Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) she’s struggling with handing the child over. And with Sienna and Brody bickering over the simple task of naming her, Lib wonders if the couple are cut out for parenthood after all. Would she be better off with her biological mum…?

Drama at the Deverauxs

For approximately five minutes a few weeks ago it looked as if it was all going to work out for the Deveraux clan – Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) was out and proud and marrying his beloved Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) had gone some way to accepting his grandson’s sexuality, and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) had started to bond with her estranged relatives. Then her twisted brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) accidentally killed his cousin and it all went south.

This week, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) could be in danger from her aforementioned murderous son, and Celeste wonders how much longer she can protect his deadly secret. And Stitchell are already on the rocks as Scott realises their short-lived marriage isn’t quite the fairy tale ending he thought it was.

Friday favourites: Tony’s wedding from 1996

Filling the Friday gap while Hollyoaks operates on four nights a week until January, we go back in time to the wedding of original character Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard). Which one, you ask? There’s been at least 392. This is the first time Tone tied the knot back in the soap’s beginnings in 1996, to childhood sweetheart Julie. Except – spoiler alert – she jilted him. The vintage episode also features legends Kurt, Jambo and Ruth, plus an early example of Hollyoaks combining nuptials with a stunt as a fire breaks out, trapping original village vixen Jude Cunningham.

