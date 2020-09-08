6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Danger for Juliet as Edward continues his evil plan

We may still be operating at reduced episodes until the New Year over at Hollyoaks, but there is still four fresh, new instalment to enjoy this week – alongside another flashback to a key episode from the show’s past.

With danger for Juliet, Sid and Tony, there is plenty of drama on the way.

Here are your Hollyoaks spoilers from 14th – 18th September 2020.

It’s decision time for John Paul

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has a decision to make this week as he continues his relationship with PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) but soon finds that James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is not willing to give up on him. When John Paul and James take some alcohol and are caught drinking in the village, a frustrated George arrests them both and leaves them alone in a cell together. While locked up, James tells his ex that he needs to choose who he wants to be with. But later in the week, we see a side of George that we have not seen before when he meets up with his own ex, Dean…

Edward’s evil game continues

It is a worrying time for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) as his father, Edward (Joe McGann), continues his wicked scheme to take everything that Tony has worked so hard to build – and in appalling fashion too. Drugging his son with testosterone, he proceeds with his plan to break him and Diane O’Connor (Alex Fletcher) up and Tony begins to think that he may be better off letting her go as he is unable to control how unpredictable he is being. Will Tony realise what is happening to him is beyond his control?

Juliet gets a shock

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is stunned when she sees Jordan Price (Connor Calland), who is dating the object of her affections, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), kissing Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter). While Juliet does confront Jordan, which leaves her facing a whole new problem, she takes advantage of the situation when she gets some alone time with Peri later in the week. As the two leave a party for some fresh air, Juliet leans in for a kiss – but will it be reciprocated?

Sid and Juliet enter a dangerous world

After confronting Jordan, Juliet is left in a tricky situation when she is introduced to his dangerous, criminal, boss, Victor. He makes it clear that she and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) need to be selling a lot more drugs and stresses that if they don’t, they could both be in serious danger. Panicked and trying to think of somewhere to sell a large supply, they soon target Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) party and make sure more people are in attendance than originally planned. But will they be caught out when they try to sell the drugs to the guests?

Tony pushes Diane away

Diane tells a shocked Edward that she does not want to walk away from Tony as she feels there is still a chance for the two of them to get things back on track. For Edward, this is a sign that he needs to up his game and he begins using the children as pawns, making out that they are scared of Tony and being damaged mentally by being around him. This is all the proof that Tony needs to hear to know they will be better off without him and he arranges a date so that Diane can see that she would better off with Edward. Has Edward’s vicious scheme worked?

We take a trip to 2003

As Hollyoaks is not quite back up to full episodes, we still have classic episodes to enjoy and this week we go back to 2003 to a time when Debbie Dean (Jodi Albert) was not pleased that her sister, Steph (Carley Stenson), seemed to be making a move on her boyfriend. And things escalated beyond friendship for Tony and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) following a clash at the restaurant.

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.