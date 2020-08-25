Hollyoaks returns: Ross Adams promises big drama and teases shock comeback

Six weeks after it went off air Hollyoaks returns to our screens on Monday 7th September, and Ross Adams promises fans will be plunged straight back into the drama as the soap kicks off with the delayed wedding of his character Scott Drinkwell to boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams).

The July cliffhanger showed Mitchell’s meddling brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) stirring it with disapproving granddad Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint), throwing the nuptials into jeopardy.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Ross Adams teases what’s in store for the soap’s much-anticipated autumn comeback and reveals how he’s adapted to shooting in the new normal of social distancing and on-set safety protocols.

Fans have been waiting for the wedding, what can we expect?

It has all the elements of a classic soap wedding. You’ll be hoping it goes OK as we’ve rooted for Scott and Mitchell and they’ve been through so much to get to this point, but there are a lot of unanswered questions especially where Mitchell’s siblings, Toby and Celeste, are concerned. Toby deliberately stirred it with Walter, who doesn’t approve of the marriage, and wants there to be fireworks.

Does Walter give his blessing?

Well, he does turn up, which in itself is certainly a step in the right direction. At least he’s there! But if he does accept Mitchell’s sexuality, that will upset Toby. He’s jealous of his brother and wants to meddle. I also get the impression the third sibling, Celeste, is starting to feel uneasy about the revenge plot her and Toby came up with together, she has got to know the family better and is having doubts.

What are other characters up to at the wedding?

Keep your eye on Felix, Mitchell’s dad. There’s all sorts going on with him! He’s seeing several different women, he’s got Martine, Lisa and Grace on the go. Surely that’s all going to come to a head. And of course at the centre of it all is the classic ‘Will they? Won’t they?’ We don’t know if Scott and Mitchell even get married! All in all, it’s a drama-filled week!

What else can you tease about the autumn storylines?

The 25th anniversary is in October which is exciting, although genuinely I do not have a scooby about what’s going on with that yet! I do know Cleo McQueen is due to be coming back, as my mate Nadine Mulkerrin has been on maternity leave and will be returning at some point. That’s going to be interesting as she left just having found out her boyfriend Mitchell was cheating on her with Scott. How will her return impact the relationship? Is it going to throw a big spanner in the works?

Did you film all the wedding scenes before lockdown?

Yes, we were out on location up until the Friday before, and the announcement from our producer we were stopping came that weekend. On our last day the government announced schools were closing so we knew things were getting serious. I’m so glad we managed to get it all shot before lockdown, being on location is always a laugh, it was a fun and positive shoot that took our minds off the scary news that was coming in.

How has it been returning to filming?

Awesome, but a bit weird at first as I suppose I didn’t know what to expect. But there are things in place to keep everyone safe and allow us to continue doing our jobs and make the programme. What’s brilliant is it hasn’t felt restricted creatively, everything you normally see can be done just in a way that is more thought through and cautious. We imagined the new rules might slow down the filming process, but in actual fact we’re still shooting the same number of minutes a day we were before lockdown.

