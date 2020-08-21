Hollyoaks confirms Mitchell Deveraux exit as Imran Adams leaves the cast

Mitchell Deveraux will be written out of Hollyoaks when actor Imran Adams leaves at the end of his current contract, the soap has confirmed.

The news comes ahead of Channel 4’s flagship continuing drama’s return in September, following the lockdown-induced transmission break over the summer, and fuels speculation about whether the character makes it down the aisle to marry boyfriend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Teased in the Hollyoaks trailer released in July after the soap’s last episode before the break, the lavish Stitchell wedding looked highly dramatic as the boys prepared to say their vows only for Mitchell’s homophobic granddad Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) turn up with a face like thunder.

Mitchell’s evil brother Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) tried to sabotage the big day to bring down his rival sibling, does it end in tragedy with Mitchell either leaving or, perhaps even being killed off?

The trailer also showed Toby and sinister sister Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) making a horrifying discovery as their plan to destroy the Deverauxs appeared to reach a shocking turning point. Is this linked to Mitchell’s upcoming exit?

Adams joined Hollyoaks in February 2019 as the estranged son of Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), and made quite an entrance as it turned out he combined being a junior doctor with a sideline in stripping.

His year-long coming out storyline kept viewers gripped as he betrayed girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) by falling for her best friend Scott, eventually coming out of the closet causing a huge rift with Walter. Topping it all, Mitch was reunited with his long-lost dad Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and secret triplet siblings Toby and Celeste.

Mitchell and Scott went public and became a proper couple and were all set to tie the knot just as Hollyoaks disappeared from our screens – in fact the cliffhanger was Scott’s hen party cut in with Walter vowing to stop the ceremony.

Will the guys get their happy ending? And when – and how – exactly does Mitchell make his exit?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.