Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Hollyoaks
  5. Hollyoaks’ Kelle Bryan says “changes are happening” on soap after Rachel Adedeji’s accusations

Hollyoaks’ Kelle Bryan says “changes are happening” on soap after Rachel Adedeji’s accusations

The actress said that she was "grateful that our voices are finally being heard" by Channel 4.

Kelle Bryan - Getty

Actress Kéllé Bryan has insisted that “changes” are “finally” happening at the Channel 4 soap, after her co-star Rachel Adedeji called out Hollyoaks‘ “disingenuous” response to Black Lives Matter.

Advertisement

Hollyoaks had previously announced that it would be commissioning a podcast series about racism, featuring Bryan.

However, Adedeji released a statement on her Twitter account, claiming Hollyoaks’ move was “performative” and listing a number of racial micro aggressions that she and other black cast members have allegedly endured while on the show – claims which Hollyoaks are now investigating.

Speaking on Loose Women on Monday, Bryan has since defended the soap and podcast, stating, “There are changes that are happening. I’m really grateful that our voices are finally being heard.

“There are changes in terms of influence over scripts, the direction of storylines, and also having a podcast, which will give black cast members the opportunity to speak from the heart about their own experiences and help to educate our audience.”

She added, “It’s really important. It’s a series of podcasts that are going to happen over the next few weeks.”

Over the weekend, a statement shared on the official Hollyoaks Instagram account said: “Hollyoaks has zero tolerance on racism. We are taking Rachel Adedeji extremely seriously and are investigating.”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

hollyoaks ste hay
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BergHOFF Eurocast 6pc Cookhouse Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a BergHOFF cookware set for £183 + P&P

Buy this exquisite six-piece set now and you’ll receive a FREE frying pan worth £55!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

rachel adedeji hollyoaks

Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji calls out Channel 4 soap over Black Lives Matter post

hollyoaks kyle darren luke

6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Kyle can’t cope, and Cher is here to stay

Sex Education Season 1 (Netflix)

55 TV quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz (updated)

Dafne Keen Lyra His Dark Materials

Huw Fullerton Are sci-fi and fantasy shows being snubbed at the BAFTAs?