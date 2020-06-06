6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Kyle can’t cope, and Cher is here to stay

Prepare for an emotional week in Hollyoaks as Kyle Kelly and Darren Osborne’s depression storylines reach a tragic new chapter that changes life in the village forever.

Advertisement

Elsewhere more light is shed on how Sylver McQueen fathered a child while banged up in prison, and Hollyoaks Favourites dusts down one of the soap’s most memorable vehicle-based disasters from 2012. Here are your Hollyoaks spoilers for 8th-12th June 2020.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Darren opens up to Luke

Feeling powerless as she fears for her partner Darren’s mental health, Mandy Morgan goes behind his back to talk to his GP to ask for help. Desperate to get her fella help to cope with his depression she ropes in best mate (and her ex) Luke Morgan, who knows a thing or two about surviving trauma, to have a word. It seems to do the trick as Darren admits to his friend his recent struggle with depression, but while he unburdens himself someone else in the village is falling deeper into the black hole of a psychological breakdown…

Kyle spirals into despair

Showing two very different ways in which mental health can affect men in their 30s, Kyle’s experience sadly doesn’t include seeking out a support network and opening up about his condition. Instead, he feels utterly alone as Darren has turned his back while he concentrates on his own recovery, and fiancée Nancy Osborne is on the verge of calling off their wedding after he let her and his step kids down for the umpteenth time. Events then take a tragic turn…

The village is in shock

Hollyoaks have confirmed Kyle will take his own life as the storyline reaches a heartbreaking peak in the coming week, with the aftermath of the suicide set to have a devastating impact on the friends and family he leaves behind. How will Nancy feel when she realises she didn’t spot the signs as to how unwell he was? And could Darren blame himself for being there for Kyle when he brought him back from the brink?

Cher’s mum fills in the gaps

In slightly lighter matters we finally get an explanation on the backstory of how Sylver McQueen came to have a long-lost teenage daughter Cher. Up until a few days ago he had no idea she existed and claimed to have only ever slept with Mercedes in his life, but as a sordid tale of forbidden passion behind bars about 20 years ago is told we start to get the picture. Let’s just say it involves a lonely inmate starting a lengthy stretch for murder, a pretty dental nurse and some innuendo about getting a filling. You’re welcome.

Romeo is lovestruck

Talking of the new McQueen girl in town, it’s not long before she’s catching the eye of local good-looking lads in need of a love interest and a storyline. Step forward, Romeo Nightingale, who puts the moves on the gobby newcomer. Somehow we don’t think this sassy force of nature will fall for his romantic poetry-quoting, Joy Division-listening angsty shtick as much as previous squeeze, tragic, sensitive bookworm Lily. In other words – good luck, sunshine.

Hollyoaks Favourites: Enjoy the ride!

Flashing back to 2012 for this week’s classic episodes outing, it’s one of the soap’s most daring stunt weeks ever. A mini-bus crashes into an outdoor marquee hosting a double wedding, as numerous secrets, lies and resentments boil over. The violent demise of mean girl Maddie Morrison is one of the most gif-able soap exits ever, and the whole thing plays like a wild mix of Final Destination and Dynasty’s classic Moldavian massacre. It’s also the era of future Doctor Who companions Tosin Cole and Mandeep Gill being in the cast, one of which (spoiler alert) doesn’t make it out alive of the disaster.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.