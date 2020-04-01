Will Warren and Sienna’s son Sebastian die in Hollyoaks?

Hollyoaks fans are fearing for the fate of little Sebastian as Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey)’s son was wheeled in for a bone marrow transplant that could save his life.

Advertisement

The tragic two year-old is battling leukaemia and surgery may be his only hope. Sienna had just returned from being on the run with her boy, along with his twin sister Sophie, who she snatched in January having just got her kids back from baby daddy Foxy who abducted them when they were infants as part of the warring parents’ ongoing feud… Keeping up?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sienna came home when a match was found in Chester, so with Sebastian’s life now hanging in the balance could it finally be time for his mum and dad to put their differences aside?

“They have a really strong bond,” Lomas tells RadioTimes.com. “And deep down I think Warren is sorry for taking the children away from their mother. He does feel bad about it.

“As always with Warren he felt it was the right ting to do at the time, but realises now it probably wasn’t!”

As viewers saw, Foxy is so determined to put their poisonous past behind them he’s even given Sienna a recording of his murderous misdemeanours for her to use as collateral if he tries to take off with the twins again. Surely that unprecedented move shows he means business?

“At first I found it difficult to justify Warren doing that,” admits Lomas. “He is a very smart cookie and to give all that incriminating information to his arch-enemy – I wasn’t sure. But he really wants Sienna to trust him this time, and he does want to try and make a better life for him and the kids. She is his kids’ mum so he will want to protect her.

“Although that recording is bound to crop up again at some point,” he grins. “When I read about it in the script I thought, ‘Well that’s a future storyline right there!’ It’s all out there now…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.