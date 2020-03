Hollyoaks: who is leaving, joining and returning to the cast?

Here’s your guide to the returns, new faces and big goodbyes playing out in Hollyoaks over the coming months. Check back for regular updates as we keep you in the loop about who’s in and out of the village…

Advertisement

LEAVING

Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan)

The last of the Donovan brothers bowed out in suitably dramatic fashion as twisted gangster Liam gathered his enemies in a twisted bid for revenge, only for him to end up dead. Grace Black pushed her out-of-control sinister sibling to his death to stop him killing Mercedes McQueen, and loopy Liam was no more… McGowan joined Hollyoaks in 2018, replacing Maxim Baldry in the role who left the year before.

RETURNING

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey)

Reunited at last with twins Sophie and Sebastian, Sienna did a runner from the village to keep the kids safe from bad boy dad Warren Fox in January 2020. It’s just a temporary break for Passey, who took an extended holiday with boyfriend Kyle Pryor, who played Laurie Shelby in the show until summer 2020. Sienna returned in the spring to find boyfriend Brody Hudson getting a bit too cosy with her sister, and surrogate, Liberty Savage…

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson)

The dramatic climax of the far right storyline means Richardson is getting a well-earned break after 14 years continuous service as troubled Ste. Following his on-screen exit in November 2019, the actor will be appearing in the touring stage production of TV drama Band of Gold until March 2020 when he’s expected to return to the village.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin)

Fans saw Cleo make a dignified exit from the village in October 2019 after discovering boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux was in the closet and cheating on her with best mate Scott Drinkwell. In real life, Mulkerrin went off to have a baby – she gave birth to son Reggie, who’s dad is co-star Rory Douglas-Speed (Joel Dexter) – but she’s expected to return from maternity leave in late 2020.

JOINING

Mark and Carole Kelly (Chris Quentin and Diana Weston)

Kyle Kelly’s past is explored with the arrival this spring of his parents, and both actors have soap connections: in a genius bit of casting, Corrie legend Chris Quentin plays Mark Kelly, 31 years after he played Nick Tilsley’s dead dad Brian – years later, Nick was played by Adam Rickitt who now plays Kyle! Soap ‘father and son’ are reunited, as is Joe McGann (Edward Hutchinson) with Diana Weston, his co-star from The Upper Hand, who plays Kyle’s mum. It’s a small world after all…

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood)

Ex-EastEnders star Blackwood arrives in spring 2020 as the estranged father of triplets Mitchell Deveraux, Toby Faroe and Celeste Faroe. Mitchell has only just found out he was one of three, and his siblings want answers on why they were given away at birth – so what light will Martine’s old flame shed on the clan’s scandalous past? Blackwood played the Square’s Vincent Hubbard between 2015 and 2018.

PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr)

Handsome copper George was on the scene at Hollyoaks High when teacher Nancy Osborne is stabbed in a playground fight. Unfortunately, PC Kiss will be required to make regular visits to the school as the community is infiltrated by a drug dealing gang set to groom the pupils into trafficking during the soap’s year-long ‘county lines’ storyline. At least he’s nice to look at…

Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara)

Tony Hutchinson’s long-lost dad is establishing himself as the soap’s new villain, getting his feet under the table while his son was tortured by Breda at the pig farm. In 2020 the extended Hutchinson clan expanded even further with the arrival of Edward’s daughter Verity, Tony’s half-sister. Newcomer Eva O’Hara made her debut as the daddy’s girl in January’s Hollyoaks Later, and returned in March to become a main show cast regular.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.