Hollyoaks Christmas 2019 spoilers – John Paul returns and we leap into the future

The dust is barely settling on Hollyoaks‘ action-packed autumn which saw the climax of the far right radicalisation storyline, the annual stunt involving a runaway crane and the mystery of ‘Who Shot Mercedes?’, but Christmas is around the corner which means yet more drama ahead.

Not be outdone by its soap rivals, Hollyoaks is about to serve its most ambitious Christmas and New Year yet. RadioTimes.com dusts off the crystal ball and looks into the future to the festive season and beyond – and we mean beyond…

Flash forward to 2020

An hour-long episode showing on Monday 30th December shows the locals ringing in the new year, kicking off an audacious storyline with a time-jump 12 months ahead to New Year’s Eve, 2020. Brief flashes of the future show tantalising glimpses of characters in surprising, often dangerous situations which will leave fans wondering how exactly they get there over the next year.

Much of the future footage revolves around the younger cast being involved in county lines drug dealing, which Hollyoaks is set to explore throughout 2020 – expect the Morgans and Osbornes to be front and centre. The recent winter trailer showed Juliet Quinn a year from now looking very agitated with new hair and a scratched face, desperately declaring her love – but who for? And how did she get that scratch?

John Paul McQueen and Warren Fox return

Two comebacks teased since the summer are almost upon us – December sees the return of fan favourites James Sutton, last seen as sensitive teacher John Paul in 2017, and Jamie Lomas aka notorious villain Warren Fox, who left the regular cast two years ago and made a surprise cameo back in July.

JP will be at big sister Mercedes’ side as she recovers from her shooting, but what brings Foxy and the twins he stole from their mum Sienna back to the village is as yet unknown.

Mitchell comes out

Scott Drinkwell and Mitchell Deveraux have been through a roller coaster to be together, breaking poor Cleo McQueen’s heart in the process, but it seems Dr D is ready to come out of the closet this Christmas. Going on their first proper date to the village festive market, the boys are ready to go public until they bump into a familiar face… Is Mitchell really in a place to admit his true sexuality to his family?

Luke’s diagnosis

Troubled Luke Morgan and childhood friend Cindy Cunningham are engaged after a whirlwind romance and it looks like they have another chance at happiness after years of individual misery, but Mr Morgan is hiding a tragic secret about his health from his wife-to-be as the festive season approaches.

After an upsetting diagnosis from the doctor, Luke begs best mate Darren Osborne to keep quiet as Cindy plans their future – but what exactly is wrong with Luke?

Can Maxine make amends?

She pretended she was terminally ill and was sensationally exposed as a liar to the locals, but even though Maxine Kinsella was in the grip of psychological disorder Munchausen’s syndrome that caused her to compulsively lie she struggled to gain any sympathy or forgiveness – especially from husband Damon who ended up in prison for fraud as a result of her spiralling fabrications.

This Yule, skint, lonely Max is desperate to make amends and give daughter Minnie a decent Christmas, but who, if anyone, will help her?

Breda – the end is nigh…

The soap revives its late-night spin-off Hollyoaks Later for a one-off special in January that sees the climax of serial killer Breda McQueen’s reign of terror.

The events of Christmas and New Year build up to the post-watershed instalment, which leads directly from the main show, so expect Tony Hutchinson to be discovered in his pig farm prison as Breda starts to seriously lose the plot in trying to cover her tracks. Might there be one more murder from the nasty nanny over the festive period?

