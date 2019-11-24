Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Hollyoaks
  5. Next week’s Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna’s new project, Mitchell’s still in the closet and Grylver go public – 25-29 November 2019

Next week’s Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna’s new project, Mitchell’s still in the closet and Grylver go public – 25-29 November 2019

Will Sid be accepted in the village after his dad's death?

hollyoaks sienna blake sid sumner

The far right storyline has concluded and the racists are gone, but Hollyoaks has spotted the potential of young actor Billy Price and plans are being devised to keep his character Sid Sumner in the village following his extremist dad Stuart’s grisly death.

Advertisement

Troubled teenager Sid has distanced himself from the abhorrent views of his father and his nasty friends and wants to move on but, understandably, still finds himself isolated by the mistrustful locals. Even what’s left of his family turn their back on him and the lad ends up sleeping rough.

Enter Sienna Blake, whose defining maternal streak overwhelms her once more and she vows to help the lad rebuild his life. Remorseful Sienna knows a thing or two about reforming and reinventing yourself after doing dastardly things (she kidnapped several children and is now a teacher, though I’ve yet to see her CRB report), could she be the key to Sid’s rehabilitation and promotion to full-time cast member?

hollyoaks mitchell

Elsewhere, Mitchell balks at loved-up Scott’s suggestion they announce their relationship and move in together, and when mum Martine pops round he hides his boyfriend in the bedroom. Clearly there’s no room left in the closet that Mitchell’s still residing in.

Another secret romance that does go public this week is Grace and Sylver (#Grylver?!), which predictably goes down like a cup of sick with the rest of the McQueens who think it’s distasteful for the pair to flaunt their fling while Mercedes lies in a coma. Sylver may have traded bolshy brunette ballbreaker Mercy for bolshy blonde ballbreaker Grace, but is really over his wild wife?

hollyoaks breda mcqueen sylvar mcqueen grace black

This week also sees the return of pariah Maxine, but it remains to be seen if her compulsive lying due to her Munchausen’s syndrome diagnosis has subsided. If she starts telling people she’s been on holiday to the moon with Elvis and Bagpuss it’s time to start worrying.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

hollyoaks sienna blake sid sumner
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

hollyoaks far right storyline

“I escaped the far right – society has to accept people can change” – the ‘real’ Ste speaks out on Hollyoaks extremism story

hollyoaks muppet christmas carol crossover

Did you spot Hollyoaks’ crossover with The Muppet Christmas Carol?

Helen McCrory and a fictional snow leopard

Helen McCrory joins cast of His Dark Materials

hollyoaks autumn trailer

Hollyoaks autumn 2019 trailer: first look at Tony’s dad, Ste’s arrest and stunt week