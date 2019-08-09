Hollyoaks airs Malique Thompson-Dwyer’s final scenes as Prince McQueen leaves the village

Prince McQueen has officially left Hollyoaks, with 2018 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Malique Thompson-Dwyer’s last episode airing on Thursday 8th August (E4 showing) as the character waved goodbye to the Chester village to visit the countries he and late wife Lily and planned to go to before her tragic death from sepsis.

The character’s rowdy clan, including mum Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey), Nana McQueen (Diane Langton), cousin Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and pals Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) gathered to bid the ex-window cleaner farewell.

There was even a reconciliatory handshake with onetime love rival Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) as the boys put their complicated history over who Lily really loved to bed.

Prince joined the show in November 2016 as one of Goldie’s tearaway teenage sons, alongside brother Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham). The sibling double act went on to win Best On-Screen Partnership at the 2018 British Soap Awards.

His most memorable storyline was the doomed romance with troubled Lily, who struggled with self harm and mental health issues right up until her demise earlier this year.

Thompson-Dwyer took temporary time out from Hollyoaks to enter the celebrity jungle and was the second person to leave the camp after Noel Edmonds. Harry Redknapp eventually won the series.

The star has revealed he has plans outside of acting now he’s left the soap: “I’m trying to pursue a music career and get my stuff out there, however, acting is my main passion which I won’t be giving up.

“I will miss every single person at Hollyoaks. One of my highlights was filming the 2018 storm stunt in Fleetwood in Blackpool. It was incredible.”

And even though he’s literally just left, he’s not ruling out a return… “The door is open. Prince is still alive so you never know, I might be back!”

You can catch Prince’s exit again on the Channel 4 showing on Friday 9th August at 6:30pm.

