Hollyoaks reveals autumn stunt details for 2019 – find out who’s in danger

Hollyoaks producer Bryan Kirkwood has revealed the first details of this year’s autumn stunt, traditionally the time when the year’s biggest stories reach a huge crescendo and surprise twists occur while the village is in the grip of an epic disaster that causes utter carnage across a game-changing week of episodes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com as the award-winning soap launched their ‘6 weeks of summer’ campaign, Kirkwood discussed the upcoming event which has become the highlight of the show’s calendar, and explained why he’s happy to carry on destroying parts of the set and killing off cast members in this way every 12 months…

“I love our annual stunt and we’re just about to start shooting the 2019 one,” he told us. “Year after year the audience tell us they enjoy that regular appointment to view as stories peak and start among a fantastic spectacular they don’t get anywhere else. We’re really proud of our stunts, and don’t apologise for giving the audience more of what they want.”

Last year’s storm week (we’ve also had fairgrounds on fire, exploding buildings and a runaway train) will be hard to beat, as a hurricane brought destruction and devastation that saw the death of Tegan Lomax, the collapse of Ste Hay and Harry Thompson’s marriage, and the return of Sinead Shelby. What can we expect this time?

“Our production values, the ambition of the director and brilliant design team mean we challenge ourselves to be better and make it different every year, but at the heart is always characters and good stories. It’s never bits of metal flying through the air for the sake of it, if it was the audience wouldn’t like it, and they are smart and discerning.

“One of my favourite things about 2019’s stunt is the focus being on our big line-up of heritage characters: Darren, Nancy, Mandy, Cindy and Luke (soon to return after a year off screen) are at the centre of life-changing secrets being exposed, and new secrets being born… Heart, character, love and loss runs will be running through stunt week.”

Does that mean one of the show’s most established faces is at risk of the annual cast cull? Surely not…

