Harry DUMPS James in Hollyoaks – will he get back with Ste?

It’s all over for Hollyoaks cursed couple Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) on Monday 8th July (E4 showing) when Harry breaks up with his lawyer boyfriend, fed up with his jealousy and suspicion he was responsible for the hit and run that paralysed Grace Black (Tamara Wall). Is there any way back for #Jarry?

The pair have been at odds for weeks since Harry was forced to confess his whereabouts to James on the night his car was stolen by Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and involved in the crash.

Explaining he was meeting old flame Sadie Cressington (Alexa Lee) who he had got pregnant while he and James were on the proverbial ‘break’ meant Harry’s every move subsequently has been treated with utter mistrust by Mr Nightingale, not helped by the tentative reconnection between Harry and ex-husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Determined to persuade Sadie to give Harry an alibi for the crash, Ste lures her back to the village with the lie Harry is dying – Sadie sees through the fib and eventually comes clean to James that someone is paying her to keep quiet about what really went on that night, but will she reveal it’s gangster Liam who’s buying her silence to protect Mercedes?

Not knowing what to think, James’s confusion leads to another row with Harry which is when he dumps him. The Thompson totty’s love life may be in tatters, but there is a glimmer of hope he could at last be exonerated for the accident when Sadie agrees to meet him at the police station on Tuesday 9th July – will she finally agree to on the record as his alibi?

Events then take some unexpected turns for Harry, with huge consequences, and by Thursday 11th July Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is shocked at son James’s actions and urges him to stop his suspicions twisting him into becoming just like his dastardly dead dad, Mac – but has the damage already been done? And what revenge for having his heart broken by Harry has James carried out?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.