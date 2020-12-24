6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Liv rushed to hospital and Sarah deals drugs

A hospital dash, drug dealing and secret passion make for an eventful start to the new year in Emmerdale.

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) fears for little sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) as she fights for her life, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) admits her true feelings for Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is drawn into a life of crime.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 4th – 8th January 2021.

Liv diagnosed with epilepsy

Finally getting a confirmed diagnosis of epilepsy isn’t the best news in the world, but tough teen Liv refuses to let it define her while protective big brother Aaron is distraught. Stop brooding for once, it’s not about you…

When Liv has a seizure at home with only Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) around, her boyfriend panics until dad Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) shows up and takes control. Getting the girl to hospital, Aaron eventually shows up having missed Vin’s calls while he was kayaking with his boyfriend (not a euphemism). Angry Aaron lashes out at Vinny when he tries to calm him down, even threatening to chuck him out of the house, and Paul has to play peacemaker. Never mind all this scrapping, will Liv be OK?

Sarah off the rails

As if neglected Sarah needed any more temptation to take the path of juvenile delinquency, drug dealing teen Danny Harrington (Louis Healey) is back on the scene to lure her into a life of crime.

Forgiving his ex for shopping him to the police a year ago, Danny is soon peddling product to a stag party in the Woolpack – and Sarah decides to cut loose and asks for some pills… Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) find the stash and call the cops, and quick-thinking Sarah plants her pills onto one of the stag party lads to deflect attention from her and Danny. The schoolgirl is on a very slippery slope…

Paddy matchmakes for Rhona and Marlon

Having spent a very cosy New Year’s Eve together, old flames Marlon and Rhona are drifting back together. However, the pair are in need of a little push…

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) unwittingly plays Cupid this week as both his mates separately confide in him about their growing feelings for the other, and ask him to keep quiet. The vet gets increasingly vexed as Rhona and Marlon misread the signals and their romantic reunion could be scuppered before its begun – unless Pads betrays their confidence and points out they’re both secretly mad about each other!

Harriet puts Charles off the scent

You’d think Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) would be pleased her parish is merging and she’s got the support of fellow vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) – extra help setting up zoom sermons and keeping the vestry tidy. But no, the nosy newcomer is already making her life difficult by sniffing around the strange case of the disturbed grave, and he’s convinced a body has been moved.

Mindful of Malone’s murder being exposed, Harriet manages to get Charles off her back this week thanks to some quick thinking. Surely Emmerdale wouldn’t have bothered bringing the character in if he wasn’t set to be the one to uncover her crime? Meanwhile, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) gets a job as groundsman at Home Farm, so he can do his part to protect the killer secret. The clock is ticking…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Alongside his sister’s health crisis, Aaron has another storyline bubbling on the side as Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) makes him a job offer. By now it’s clear Mack will go for anything with a pulse, so what exactly is the sexy Scot proposing here? #Maron – that’s all we’re saying.

The more pregnant she gets, the more paranoid Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) becomes at baby daddy Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) spending time with ex-lover Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) as they work on the farm together. What with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) still struggling to let go of the jealousy over his wife and son’s fling, is this adding to speculation Tracy and Cain might be heading towards an affair? Fingers crossed.

