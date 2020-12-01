Meena’s dangerous game puts Rishi at risk in Emmerdale

It is a bad week for Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) in Emmerdale next week as he drives his car off the road and is discovered in a bad way slumped behind the steering wheel.

Stuck, alone in the cold and without his pills, he begins to fear the worst, especially when his phone dies while he is trying to call Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) for help. To make matters worse, her own phone has vanished.

Happily for him though, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is able to find him and rescues him from his plight, much to Rishi’s relief.

However, it soon transpires that the chain of events was not merely bad luck as viewers will soon see that it was Meena who orchestrated the events by stealing both the pills and Manpreet’s phone.

Showing that she is willing to do anything to win favour with her sister, it seems that it may have done the trick and Manpreet may be close to speaking to David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) about reconsidering his stance on his relationship with Meena.

Unfortunately for Meena though, when she hands Manpreet her phone and says she found in down the side of the sofa, Manpreet begins to think that something is not quite right. Will she realise what Meena has done?

Elsewhere on the Dales, there is yet more worry for Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) as she realises that unless she moves Malone’s body from the secret grave he is buried in, his remains will be found.

The body that is buried under Malone is looking like it will be exhumed and if that happens, they will certainly see that the corpse is not alone down there. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) gets wind of what is happening and the two put their heads together… will they find a way out of this latest predicament?

