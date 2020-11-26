Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Emmerdale is welcoming a new father and son duo to the tight-knit Yorkshire village: vicar Charles and his son Ethan, who will be making their debut in the next few months.

Advertisement

Charles is played by Rillington Place star Kevin Mathurin, while Ethan will be portrayed by upcoming actor Emile John. Vicar Charles is a popular addition to the village, and provides much-needed support to Harriet. He has a close relationship with his son Ethan, an intelligent and ambitious young man who has worked hard to carve himself a successful law career.

Problems arise when Charles finds out that Ethan has been wrongly accused of a crime, and his bid to fight injustice means it’s not long before they have a run in with the Dingles.

Kevin Mathurin said: “I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has always been a family favourite and my mum is a huge fan. The cast and crew have all been so welcoming and I am really looking forward to Charles’ storylines in the Village.”

Emile John added: “Being given the opportunity to play Ethan is an absolute dream come true. I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility in articulating his struggle with truth and authenticity and I can only hope that the audience fully engage with him in the same way I have.”

There are a few other changes on the horizon with a familiar face due back at some point, and a beloved character is joined by a family member, who is said to shed some light on things about her we are yet to learn.

Here is what we know so far about upcoming cast changes on Emmerdale.

JOINING

Charles (Kevin Mathurin)

Vicar Charles (Kevin Mathurin) will be making his debut in the village in early 2021. He’s an instant with the villagers of Emmerdale, and provides Harriet with support.

Ethan (Emile John)

Ethan (Emile John) is Charles’ son, and the father and son duo have a close relationship. Ethan is intelligent and ambitious, carving himself a successful law career. Things go awry when he’s wrongly accused of a crime he didn’t commit, his father’s need to fight injustice leads to a run in with the Dingles.

Mackenzie Barton (Lawrence Robb)

Viewers are set to learn more about Moria Barton’s (Natalie J.Robbs) past as her long-lost brother is set to make an appearance on the Dales later this month. While we do not yet know who is Described as a swaggering bad boy- so let the sure to happen clashes with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) begin, Mackenzie is the first of Moira’s extended family to turn up in Emmerdale.

But will Moira be pleased to see him? Unlikely. Mackenzie is said to be about to make life difficult for her by revealing, to us viewers for now at least, some dark secrets from her past. And it will be interesting to see how he interacts with Jamie Tate (Alenxader Lincoln) in the wake of his hit and run secret being revealed.

RETURNING

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Webb’s real-life maternity leave is the reason for Deb’s current on-screen absence – the actress gave birth to her third child, Ace, in July, another son for her and co-star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) and brother for Buster, who is nine, and three-year-old Bowie. The mechanic is running a garage up in Scotland left to her in Lisa’s will.

Although there’s been no official comment on Webb’s return, and it has been confirmed that Debbie’s return has been delayed, while she spends time with her family, fans can most likely expect her alter ego to be back in the village sometime in early 2021.

Wondering about the other soaps? Read more of our cast guides

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.