Emmerdale is hosting a virtual Christmas Party – here’s how you can get involved

We are at the stage of the year now where it is not even too early to be talking about Christmas with it already being mid-November. And while we likely will not be able to physically go to any parties this festive season, Emmerdale are inviting us to a virtual one.

Advertisement

Taking place on December 18th at 7pm, fans will be able to click on a yet to be activated link that will see you virtually appear right in the middle of the celebrations. The virtual 360-degree immersive experience will take place in the Woolpack and will feature members of the cast who will share some secrets on life in the Dales, while Christmas music plays, of course.

And on the subject of music, click on Vinny actor Bradley Johnson and he’ll gift you with a special Christmas Woolpack Sessions performance. Other cast members set to feature include Claire King (Kim Tate), Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) and Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden).

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking about the Christmassy virtual get-together, Diva Rodriguez, Emmerdale’s digital producer said: “We may not be able to have a proper Christmas get together this year, but we’re hoping this experience will bring us all closer together and give the Emmerdale FANmily a holiday experience to remember”.

Speaking of the festive season, we were recently teased on Emmerdale’s Christmas storylines that include the reveal of a big secret that we expect to have something to do with the secretly buried body of DI Malone (Mark Womack).

Look for more to come with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) in the wake of a decision they make to terminate their pregnancy. Jimmy and Nicola King (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler) are said to be due to receive a shock, while Luke Posner (Max Parker) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) are set to experience yet more trouble in their relationship.

Well, at least the party we can go to should be a happy occasion, at least!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.