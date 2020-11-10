Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Moira Barton and Cain Dingle come to a conclusion on Emmerdale – will it be a happy ever after?

Moira Barton and Cain Dingle come to a conclusion on Emmerdale – will it be a happy ever after?

Will these two sort their problems out?

moira emmerdale

If there is one person in Emmerdale that you do not want coming after you for violent revenge, it’s Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). Unfortunately for Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), that’s exactly what he faces as Cain’s anger towards him boils over.

Advertisement

Discovering how badly Jamie has been treating Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) and the impact that has had on her mental health is enough for Cain to want to take action, and he plans to do just that while armed with a metal pipe.

Moira Barton (Natalie J.Robb) does all she can to talk him out of it and reminds him how much he struggled with the guilt of his previous violent actions, but the decision is taken out of Cain’s hands when Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) locks the pair in the barn so they are forced to talk through their issues.

As the pair start to talk, it becomes clear that the problems run deep and when Moira begs Cain to forgive her for all she has done, he coldly lashes out and insists that the marriage is over. Will Moira cut her losses and say goodbye to the Dales for good?

cain emmerdale

Speaking of Jamie, he has another busy week when he finds himself being propositioned by Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) when he learns that she has been getting cash by sleeping with clients. But as he accepts, does he have an ulterior motive that could make things far worse for her.

As for Belle, she continues to struggle this week as her mental health problems worsen. Her hallucinations have been getting more frequent and vivid and next week, when she thinks that Jamie is chasing her through the woods, she finds herself holding a knife and listening to “Lisa” telling her to protect her family. Will Belle realise what is happening, or will she do something violent as her psychosis continues?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

moira emmerdale
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Garden Gear 3500W 3-in-1 Blower, Vacuum and Shredder

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Clifford James leaf blower for £39.99 + P&P

Save £5 on this three-in-one Blower, Vacuum and Shredder from Garden Gear!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

dawn emmerdale

Problems for Dawn in Emmerdale as she deals with the mysterious Richard

emmerdale jamie tate will taylor

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Jamie attacked and will Paul betray Mandy?

strictly-come-dancing

Everything you need to know about Strictly 2020

moira mackenzie eastenders

Mackenzie and Cain to violently clash over Moira in Emmerdale