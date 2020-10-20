6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Moira’s brother arrives and is Amelia dead?

He’s been teased for months but this week we finally clap eyes on the long-lost brother of Emmerdale‘s Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), but what brings Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) to the village and how shocking is this dark secret in their past?

Elsewhere Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) collapses after trying to help her beleaguered dad, and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) commits a terrible betrayal as she fears for the state of her relationship.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 26th – 30th October 2020.

Moira’s family reunion

We all know ‘mucky’ Moira can’t resist a bad boy and is fond of a farmer’s overall, but there’s never been much in the way of info about her life before she came to the village a decade ago. Expect the arrival this week of her brooding brother Mackenzie to change that.

Alpha male Mac is estranged from his sister, so their family reunion is fraught and soon descends into sniping. Dark secrets from the siblings’ past are set to be explored, revealing some surprising sides to Moira. Some sort of incident that occurred years ago caused a rift, and they still have very different recollections of what happened. What has Moira been hiding all this time?

Amelia and Dan in danger

If Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) didn’t have bad luck he’d have no luck at all. This week brings more trials and tribulations for the mechanic as he struggles to live with his limited mobility and precarious financial situation (in other words, being skint), only for daughter Amelia to end up in danger.

Believing he’s well enough to be back at work (he’s not), Dan overdoes it at the garage and Amelia offers to lend a hand. She’s actually hiding from Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) who is suspicious she is behind the recent fraudulent spree with his credit card. There’s an accident with a car bonnet that snaps shut and knocks Amelia to the ground, and while she writhes in pain Dan’s back spasms and he collapses too. Desperate to help her dad, Amelia manages to get herself up – only to then slip into unconsciousness… Who will come to their rescue?

Gabby splits up Leyla and Liam

“Hello Leyla, I’m your number one fan…!” Yes, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is getting all Annie Wilkes from Misery as her obsession with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) intensifies. As you’ve probably predicted she’s even started dressing like her, and this week resorts to full-on Machiavellian manipulations to break up her and Dr Liam Cavanagh (Johnny McPherson).

Meddling Gab sends flowers to flirty Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) pretending they’re from Liam. Unfortunately for Gabby, Meena is not interested (Liam may be the only man in the village she’s not making overtures towards) but reveals to shocked Leyla her boyfriend has been sending her romantic bouquets. Volatile Ms Harding tells the confused medic it’s all over between them, while smug Gabby twirls her Leyla-style false eyelashes – not as effective as a moustache, but the effect is pretty much the same.

Charity cheats with a sexy stranger

The absence of fiancée Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) is turning Charity into a paranoid mess. Convinced ‘Ness is ignoring her calls because she’s having an affair, Charity storms off for a drive to clear her head, only to prang another car because she’s so distracted.

Arguing with the driver over who’s to blame, Charity is at her bartering best as she haggles for cash to draw a line under the accident. She’s obviously met her match, as the cocky fella manages to charm Charity and the unexpected chemistry quickly leads to a passionate kiss! Ashamed at her actions Ms Dingle makes to leave, then hears strange noises coming from his boot… Who is this man and what on earth is in the back of his car?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) directs more anger at spineless Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and owns up, in broad daylight, to slashing his tyres out of spite. Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is probably despairing at his pregnant girlfriend’s irrational, and incriminating, actions, but points out to Mr Tate he has no proof. The hit and run affair rumbles on, with Jamie increasingly likely as the subject of the next Emmerdale ‘whodunnit’ with each passing week.

There’s no such thing as harmless flirting in this village, and angry Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) confronts boyfriend Al over his recent cosy picnics and intimate chats with unfulfilled landlady Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter). What is going on with those two? Maybe Priya and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) should have a revenge fling. A fiver says they’re getting it on by bonfire night.

