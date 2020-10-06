Emmerdale cast: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?

Things are fairly stable at Emmerdale over the next few months of 2020 when it comes to the comings and goings with the cast.

Whilst there are some notable omissions on screen at the moment with certain characters like Kim Tate being absent for the foreseeable future, this is due to them being unable to film due to the current pandemic and they remain part of the main cast and will return when safe to do so.

Now that the ITV soap is back running at a full-time schedule, we expect the regular amount of cast changes to make themselves known over the coming months with some likely big changes on the way in 2021.

But there are still a few changes on the horizon with some familiar faces making a return and a newbie set to shake things up in the Dales and give us some new information about the past of a current Emmerdale favourite.

Here is what we know so far about upcoming cast changes on Emmerdale.

RETURNING

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb)

Webb’s real-life maternity leave is the reason for Deb’s current on-screen absence – the actress gave birth to her third child, Ace, in July, another son for her and co-star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe) and brother for Buster, who is nine, and three-year-old Bowie. The mechanic is running a garage up in Scotland left to her in Lisa’s will.

Although there’s been no official comment on Webb’s return, and it has been confirmed that Debbie’s return has been delayed, while she spends time with her family, fans can most likely expect her alter ego to be back in the village sometime in early 2021.

JOINING/RECENTLY INTRODUCED

Mackenzie Barton (Lawrence Robb)

Viewers are set to learn more about Moria Barton’s (Natalie J.Robbs) past as her long-lost brother is set to make an appearance on the Dales later this month. While we do not yet know who is Described as a swaggering bad boy- so let the sure to happen clashes with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) begin, Mackenzie is the first of Moira’s extended family to turn up in Emmerdale.

But will Moira be pleased to see him? Unlikely. Mackenzie is said to be about to make life difficult for her by revealing, to us viewers for now at least, some dark secrets from her past. And it will be interesting to see how he interacts with Jamie Tate (Alenxader Lincoln) in the wake of his hit and run secret being revealed.

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu)

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is due for a surprise when her sister, Meena arrives unexpectedly in Emmerdale and it appears that Manpreet’s feathers will not be the only ones ruffled by her introduction- Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) will soon wish she had never arrived.

The two meet in less than ideal circumstances when Meena takes a shine to Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). Viewers know that Billy and Dawn have recently broken up and while she is adamant she must move on, she struggles when she sees the two share an instant connection- which leads to a fiery encounter between the pair. Way to make an entrance, Meena!

Ben (Simon Lennon)

Arriving as a love interest for Aaron Livesy (Danny Miller), do not expect smooth sailing for these two if his introduction is anything to go by. Upcoming scenes will show Aaron take a shine to Ben, not knowing that he made Ben’s life a misery at school by bullying him over his sexuality.

Keen to right the wrongs of his past, Aaron will apologise and try to arrange dates between the two of them so that they can get to know each other more. But it remains to be seen whether the sins of Aaron’s past are going to be too much for this potential couple to overcome.

