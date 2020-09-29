6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Fears for Jamie as Belle and Andrea team up

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) may have been released by the police for now but he’s on borrowed time – when he’s found unconscious at Home Farm in Emmerdale this week, has someone taken revenge for his wrongdoing?

There’s more drama in the lively village with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) edging closer to an affair with suave Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) playing dirty in her vendetta against her sister, and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) covering her killer tracks.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 5th – 9th October 2020.

Is Jamie dead?

Like mother, like son – in the continued absence of menacing mum Kim (Claire King), Jamie has taken on the mantle of the Tate everybody despises. Viewers went off him ages ago when he ran over Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and fled the scene, then forced Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) to choose him over her family – or so we thought.

Now the spineless vet knows Belle was secretly working against him all along to ensure he pays the price for the hit and run. Adding insult to injury, she has also teamed up with his ex-wife Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale). Jamie is rattling around up at Home Farm taking his bad mood out on the locals, including dishing out eviction orders to Tate-owned properties just because he can. When Luke Posner (Max Parker) calls in at the big house and finds Jamie lying unconscious, is there foul play at work? Has he made an enemy of the wrong person?

Belle and Andrea’s uneasy alliance continues

Not only was it a neat plot twist to learn Belle was playing Jamie and had joined forces with spurned Andrea, it was a relief to learn both ladies had seen the light and turned on the bratty Mr Tate. We struggle to figure out what either ever saw in him.

So Andrea has promised to assist her former love rival to bring down her boring hubby, which sounds like a hoot at first (and is potentially more interesting than the women becoming a cut-price Alex and Krystle from Dynasty). But Belle best beware of unpredictable Andrea – we wouldn’t be surprised if she’s playing the long game and is planning to double cross her after all somewhere down the line. Can she trust her? The pair could be scratching each other’s eyes out in a lily pond by Halloween.

Chas and Al’s attraction heats up

The unexpected chemistry between Chas Dingle and Al Chapman threatens one of Emmerdale fan’s most beloved couples, but prepare for poor old Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) to be left on the scrapheap as his other half continues to be drawn to the handsome businessman.

Enjoying a cosy (socially-distanced) picnic, Chas struggles to resist her attraction – completely unaware Pads has followed the pair to their clandestine lunchtime liaison and is observing his other half eyeing up Al as if he was one of the naughty treats in her hamper. It’s crunch time for Paddy and Chas, but some well-meaning but ultimately misplaced meddling from Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) only complicates matters further.

Manpreet plays dirty with Meena

Meena (Paige Sandhu) is yet to get the hint her estranged sister Manpreet Sharma is not interested in making amends, despite the newcomer’s consistent attempts at apologising for her past misdemeanours.

The siblings’ fractious exchanges look set to be a regular occurrence when Meena tries to get to Manpreet through her sympathetic husband Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel), then applies for a job at her relative’s workplace as the GP practice nurse. Rishi and colleague Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) accuse Manpreet of being unfair, and the grudge makes the distressed doctor look like the bad guy. The jury is still out on Meena – is Manpreet right not to trust her little sis? Or should she lighten up and broker peace over a bottle of Prosecco and a face pack?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Dawn Taylor is forced into more self-loathing behaviour when Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) tries to get her romance with Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) back on track. Ellis is obviously unaware Dawn helped kill a local corrupt cop who her vicar step-mum has secretly buried, which is a pretty tricky thing to explain. But as her ex-lover’s brother realises she is hiding something, desperate Dawn does something cruel to put him off the scent.

After a fun, if slightly ridiculous, caper-style storyline when she managed to force Kirin Kotecha into letting her adopt little Johnny, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) now feels a bit flat as the reality of her and fiancée Vanessa Woodfield being apart hits home. Her loneliness is exacerbated by the fact she hasn’t heard from ‘Ness in a while. Is she avoiding her?

