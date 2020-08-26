Tension in Emmerdale as Harriet stops Dawn from fleeing the village

The weight of her killer secret is proving too much for Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) to handle and tonight’s Emmerdale saw her attempt to flee the village – until she was stopped in her tracks by Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).

With Malone’s (Mark Womack) body buried under the church and only the two of them aware of it, everyone else believes that he is simply missing and, for Will (Dean Andrews), that has left him on edge, certain that his nemesis will be back to get revenge on him.

Unable to take the pressure any longer and reeling from having to break up with Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn quickly made plans to go and stay with an old friend for a couple of days to put some distance between her and the village.

But when Harriet overheard her on the phone, she was quick to put a stop to her plans, reminding her that she cannot just leave her son and insisting that she herself would struggle if she were to leave. Dawn did agree to stay, but it soon became clear that she had changed her mind and she packed her things and headed off.

Before she could even leave the village though, Will and Harriet stopped her and they were able to talk Dawn into staying for the sake of Lucas. Harriet, however, was left on edge, especially as Will noticed the tension between them, but she did not spot a bigger problem watching the argument from the sidelines – DS Wise (Neil Roberts).

With Wise confident that the group are hiding something, how long will it take him to start getting closer to the truth?

Elsewhere tonight, Mandy Dingel (Lisa Riley) was left stunned when she learned that she had been set up by not just Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), but by Vinny (Bradley Johnson) too. Discovering that a date between Vinny and Liz was nothing but a setup, what will she do now that she knows the truth?

