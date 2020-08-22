5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Will Nate agree to Jamie’s terms? And Mandy learns the truth

We’re back for another week in Emmerdale and Nate has a decision to make that could have devastating consequences for Jamie.

Meanwhile, Mandy learns a shocking truth that leaves her stunned and angry – but what did she discover?

Here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale this week for the 24th-28th August 2020.

Nate makes a decision

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) got a shock last week when he found out via Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) that Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) was the one who hit Moria Barton (Natalie J.Robb) and left the scene of the crime. For Jamie, the timing could not have been worse as he had just got some breathing space from Andrea’s (Anna Nightingale) blackmail plot and so he did all he could think of to get himself out of it – bribing Nate with the offer of his job back.

But this week it seems that Nate is set to turn him down. As Jamie and Belle go public with their relationship, something that does not go down well with many in the village, Nate tells Belle what Jamie has done and she is furious that he has resorted to blackmail himself. But Jamie stresses to Belle how important it is that Nate stays quiet and asks her if she would be able to talk to him and persuade him to keep the secret to himself. But even if Belle agrees, will she be successful?

Mandy learns the truth about Paul

When Vinny (Bradley Johnson) suggests that Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) still has feelings for Paul Ashdown (Reece Dinsdale), she is quick to shut him down. But Paul is not to be deterred from his goal and when Vinny tells him that he has feelings for Liv Flaherty (Isobel Victoria Steele), he sees this as the perfect opportunity to put the next phase of his plan into action.

He tells Mandy that he wants to play matchmaker and arranges a dinner date between Vinny and Liv. Unfortunately, he soon tells Mandy that Liv has cancelled and rather than having the meal go to waste, he and Mandy end up sitting down to enjoy the diner together. Mandy is furious that Liv cancelled on her son and when the two bump into each other, she wastes no time in giving her a piece of her mind. But what Liv tells Mandy in return leaves her shocked. What has Mandy heard, and what will she do with the information?

What is next for Dawn for Harriet?

Expect to see more of the fallout from the dramatic and shocking death of DI Malone next week as both Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) get used to their new normal of living with a killer secret.

Teasing what comes next after Dawn killed Malone, Bromley has said that she and Harriet should be “very worried” as the police begin looking into the disappearance – something that is of real concern to Dawn as she reported him for misconduct shortly before he was killed. With his body buried down at the church and both women now living life on the edge in the wake of what happened, how long will they be able to keep their secret from those they care about?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

It is time for Tracy to have her 12-week scan in the wake of her pregnancy and her mind soon turns to the future and Nate’s need to find himself secure work. When he tells her he has his job back at Wylies, she is pleased. But later she grows concerned when she notices tension between Jamie and Belle…

Sad news reaches the dales this week as Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) leans that Annie (Sheila Mercier – who sadly passed away late last year) has died. While Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) tries to support her, he and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) make plans to set things right between her and Luke Posner (Max Parker). But will their meddling backfire?

