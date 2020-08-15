5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Malone killed as he threatens Dawn? Plus, Nate learns shocking news

We’re back for another week in Emmerdale and yet another person is about to find out what Jamie has done, while Leila confronts her tormentor…

Advertisement

Here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale this week, 17-21 August.

Leyla makes a surprising offer

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) has been on the receiving end of someone’s wicked game lately, being set up on a date without her knowledge and later dealing with an intruder in the Take A Vow office. But when she realises that the person behind the torment is Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), she opts to hear her out to find out why she has been doing it.

Revealing how abandoned she feels in the wake of Bernice’s move to Australia, one she was told she could not join her on, Leyla takes pity on Gabby and promises to keep her secret. Then, in a touching gesture, she offers an apprenticeship at Take A Vow. While a stunned Gabby is touched by how kind Leyla is being after everything she has done, will the offer be what she needs to start turning things around, or is there more upset on the way for her?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Malone finally dead?

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) put herself in the firing line when she reported DI Malone (Mark Womack) for misconduct- right after learning about his affair with Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton). And Malone wastes no time in trying to make her stay quiet in the most despicable of ways. Armed with heroin and a needle, he tries to force Dawn to take enough to overdose, telling her how worthless she is in an attempt to wear her down while holding a gun to her head.

But when all hope seems lost to Dawn, someone steps in to save the day – but Malone is left in a crumpled heap on the floor. Is Malone dead, and who is Dawn’s saviour? Even if this is the last we see of Malone, there will still be a lot of fallout to come as poor Will (Dean Andrews) seems to be on the verge of learning all about Harriet’s affair…

Nate makes a discovery

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has been doing his best to keep the secret that he was the one to hit Moira in the hit and run but this week, another person learns what he has done. Nate Robinson’s (Jurell Carter) curiosity is piqued when he overhears Jamie on the phone to Kim (Claire King) and, realising he has stumbled onto something big, confronts Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper)- who eventually admits the truth.

Jamie, knowing that Nate was about to plead for his job, decides to tell him that he can keep it – but only if he keeps his secret. Will Nate agree to hide Jamie’s crime in exchange for his job? And with Andrea seemingly ending her blackmail scheme, will Jamie finally find himself in the clear?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) continues to feel nervous about Paul Ashdale’s (Reese Dinsdale) inclusion in her and Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) life and, while venting her frustrations to Lydia Hart (Karen Blick), the two agree to work out how to get him out of their lives. But unbeknownst to them, Vinny has his own plans for Mandy and Paul- –and Mandy will not be pleased if she finds out.

Poor old Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) has not had the easiest run of things following his accident and his financial worries continue to weigh heavily on him this week. But how long can he keep his concerns a secret from Amelia (Daisy Campbell)?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.