5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Jamie confesses to Belle as Dawn learns a shocking truth

This weeks visit to Emmerdale shows Belle and Dawn both learn things they perhaps wish they hadn’t.

And Leyla faces an awkward, and later terrifying, encounter.

Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale between 10th – 14th August 2020.

Who has been messing with Leyla?

It seems as though someone is playing games with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) this week when she winds up on a date with a stranger without even realising it. The situation unfolds when David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) plans to get back on the dating horse and gets talking to a man, Gaz, who has not only recently joined a dating app – but is meeting a woman for a date now who he claims is “loose”. As Gaz heads off, David is shocked to see that the woman in question is Leyla, and while she invites him in and tries to work out what has happened, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) witness the “date” and alarm bells start ringing. There are more pressing concerns for Leila to come though as she finds an intruder in the Take a Vow office and following a scuffle, she soon realises who has been behind all the trouble she has been experiencing? Who is the guilty party, and what will Leila do next?

Jamie stuns Belle with a confession

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has seen his world fall down around him in recent weeks. When news of his affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) broke, he thought the path was clear for them to be together, but it was not long before a careless mistake saw him revealed as the driver in Moira Barton’s (Natalie J.Robb) hit and run. Blackmailed into staying with Andrea (Anna Nightingale), Jamie was forced to end things with Belle but this week he is compelled to tell her all that has been going on. Belle is stunned when Jamie confesses and her first instinct is to go to the police. But she notices that a broken Jamie seems to want her to do it, leaving her wondering whether turning her former lover in is the right thing to do. But as the week goes on, the secret weighs heavily on her. Will she end up reporting him, or will she decide to keep his secret?

Dawn makes a shocking discovery

The affair between Harriet and Malone has been kept under wraps, for the most part, so far. But that all changes when Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) discovers what is going on between them and, furious at Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) for betraying her father, makes it clear that she will tell him everything if she doesn’t do it herself. Harriet is under no illusion that Dawn is bluffing and realises that Will (Dean Andrews) is about to hear the truth. But will she decide that she will be the one to tell him? As for Dawn, she does not stop at just a threat and heads to the police station to make an official complaint about Mark Malone (Mark Womack). With no turning back from the decision, the wheels are set in motion for the dodgy Malone to be investigated, but how will he react when he learns what she has done?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Nate Robinson wants to do all he can to support Tracy since they found out she was pregnant and decides that she needs to be his priority over his job at the moment. But when he cancels all his meetings, will the fact he is already on a warning come back to haunt him?

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) starts to worry about what having Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) around, concerned that it can only spell trouble and upset for Vinny (Bradley Johnson). Whilst Lydia (Karen Blick) suspects there may be feelings there that Mandy is hiding, she agrees to help her work on a plan. What will the pair end up doing?

