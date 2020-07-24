Malone dead after Will’s violent attack in Emmerdale showdown?

Dastardly DI Malone (Mark Womack) is out cold at the Emmerdale garage following a violent showdown with Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) – has the reformed crime boss killed the corrupt copper?

The soap has been touting their first ‘socially-distanced’ murder was in the pipeline since filming resumed after lockdown, and fans knew a teased clash between arch enemies Malone and Will would end up with one of the bad boys lifeless on the ground.

Friday 24th July’s exciting episode climaxed with Will losing it at Malone when the dirty cop threatened his daughter Dawn and grandson Lucas, and the mechanic whacked him with a spanner in a moment of madness and rage.

The fellas have history as the dodgy DI had forced Mr Taylor to work for his organised crime network just as he was trying to go straight after a long prison sentence, and settle down with fiancée Harriet Finch.

Will still has no idea ex-undercover cop-turned-vicar Harriet and Malone have romantic history, and have been conducting a clandestine affair in secret.

In an attempt to get Will out of the way so he can run off with his old flame, sneaky Malone planted a big stash of drugs in his car – only for his rival to catch him in the act.

Tempers flared and Malone issued a terrifying tirade at Will as to how he would target his family if he refused to stop working for him, but his reluctant dogsbody saw red and grabbed the tool before striking the blow.

Fans will have to wait to see if Malone is really dead, and what Will’s next move will be to cover his tracks.

Womack’s casting was quite a coup for Emmerdale when it was announced earlier this year, so it’s not out of the question the established actor only signed on for a limited stint to maximise the impact of the conniving character before giving him a suitably big exit.

Emmerdale is staying tight-lipped about the outcome of the epic confrontation, and next week’s episodes pick up directly where we left off.

Could Will call on Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) for help, who has also been forced to do dodgy jobs for Malone and believes he was responsible for the hit and run that nearly killed wife Moira Dingle? And how will Harriet react if her secret lover is dead at the hands of the fiance she has betrayed?

