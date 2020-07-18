6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Malone or Will killed in violent confrontation?

This weeks visit to Emmerdale shows a violent encounter between Malone and Will that could see one of them left for dead.

Advertisement

And Andrea continues to have all the power.

Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale between 21st-25th July 2020.

Malone turns violent again

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) gets a shock this week when, following the affair they have been having, DI Malone (Mark Womack) makes a surprising declaration of love for her and is adamant that she should not go through with marrying Will Taylor (Dean Andrews). To add to her shock, he shows her how serious he is by suggesting that they start a life together away from the Dales, leaving Harriet more torn over what they have been doing than ever. But with Harriet still caring about Will, Malone thinks that the best way to get him out of the picture is to go back to his old tricks and he wastes no time in planting drugs on Will’s car. Only Will catches him in the act and is furious that he has once again tried to ruin his life. The angry confrontation soon turns violent but as one of them falls lifelessly to the floor, could this have been a fight that proved to be deadly?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Andrea has all the power

Andrea has the upper hand with Jamie following her discovery that he was responsible for the hit and run that left Moira Barton (Natalie J.Robb) hospitalised. Blackmailing him to stay with her or else she will go to the police, Jamie has found himself in a difficult position and that shows no signs of getting easier this week. Kim Tate (Claire King) is the next person to learn what Jamie did after finding blood on his car and she soon realises how dire a situation he has now found himself in. While Jamie struggles with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) not wanting anything more to do with him, he and Kim are left to face Andrea who has no intention of easing her grip on him. She tells them both that she is in control and they have no choice but to do whatever she says. Will Jamie and Kim work out a way to get free from Andrea’s grip?

Lydia has a decision to make

Lydia Hart (Karen Blick) has been worrying about her potentially having Huntingdon’s disease for some time and in the recent lockdown specials, we got to see that it is something she is never able to shake off. But she has been hesitant to get tested and this week sees her confide in Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) about how she really feels about the potentially life-shortening condition. Chas knows that she needs to carefully try and persuade Lydia to have the test and uses the moment to urge her into having it done as if she does not, she will be weighed down by the uncertainty of not knowing forever. But as Lydia debates whether to take the test or not, will she be able to handle the results if they do not go her way, and if she does go ahead, will she allow her family to support her while she waits for the outcome?

Will Cain lash out?

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has been keeping a watchful eye on Moira as she lays in hospital following the hit and run and it is clear that he is not even close to getting passed the feelings he still has for her. Thankfully, Moira has now regained consciousness and is talking which is good news for her, but not so much for Jamie who worries that his secret may be discovered. Only Jamie is not the one under suspicion as, following a row between Moira and Malone, the dodgy detective is top of the list of people with a motive to want her silenced for good. Harriet soon stops by the hospital and speaks to Moira to assure her that Malone was not involved but with Cain now thinking he is, he heads off with revenge on his mind. Harriet does manage to track him down in the village before he is able to find Malone, but will she be able to convince him of his innocence?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

There is tension between Jimmy and Nicola King (Nick Miles and Nicola Wheeler) at the cafe when Jimmy makes it clear that he does not want her interfering in how the business is run. Nicola does not pay much attention to his words though and there could be a rift on the way between them.

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) is stuck in Aberdeen and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) plans to use this to her advantage. She proposes a deal with Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) – if Priya reaches out to Kirin’s sister, she will get the car fixed.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.