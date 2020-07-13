Emmerdale’s Cain blames himself for Moira’s injuries as he accuses Malone of hit and run

It’s touch and go on Emmerdale as Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) lies in an induced coma following a dramatic hit and run, and estranged husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is convinced corrupt cop DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) was behind the wheel, but is also struggling with his own guilt he could’ve stopped the incident from happening at all.

“Before the hit and run, Malone insinuated to Cain there was something going on with him and Moira,” says Hordley. “The three of them were at the roadside when Moira’s van broke down. Malone’s comments pushed all of Cain’s buttons then he went off, leaving Moira and Cain alone.

“She was trying to fix the van and Cain was too busy arguing with her, accusing her of having this affair, to provide any help and he ended up walking away and leaving her there.

“The next time he sees her, she’s in a hospital bed with life-threatening injures,” he continues. “Not only is he dealing with the fact his wife is critically ill but there’s also these feelings of guilt that he left her alone by the road and he could’ve helped her. So he kind of thinks it’s all his fault.”

The real culprit is, of course, Jamie Tate, who was in such a hurry to track down missing wife Andrea Tate he chose to flee the scene when he knocked into something as he sped down that dark, deserted country lane.

When he found Andrea at her hiding place Jamie admitted all to his sneaky spouse, who convinced him to stay quiet and use her as an alibi to keep him out of trouble.

Not only that, Mrs Tate has also used the situation to her advantage to save her marriage, forcing Jamie to stay with her and play the happy couple in public, and finish his fling with colleague Belle Dingle – or else she tells the cops exactly where he was on the night in question.

With the truth about the car smash likely to remain buried for now, Cain sets his sights on getting misguided revenge on nemesis Malone. While there is enough backstory beef between the blokes to warrant a showdown, the criminal copper is actually innocent of this particular crime.

If Cain does go after the wrong man, he could end up in serious trouble – could Malone be the victim of Emmerdale’s upcoming ‘socially-distanced murder‘? Or Jamie, if Cain does discover what actually went on?

Hordley acknowledges Moira being on death’s door forces his alter ego to face up to his feelings for his other half, who destroyed their romance by cheating on him last year with long-lost stepson Nate Robinson. But will Cain’s wake-up call come to late if Moira doesn’t pull through?

“He keeps a bedside vigil, and we see in that moment he still has massive feelings for her and I don’t think he could live his without her. Whether that means in a relationship or not isn’t the issue, it’s more a case of he doesn’t want her to die.”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.