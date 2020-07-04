6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Moira left for dead by Malone?

We’re back for another week in Emmerdale and it will be one that Moira may wish she could forget when she gets caught up with Malone.

And concern grows for Andrea.

Here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale this week, 6th-10th July?

Moira is in the firing line

Moira Barton (Natalie J. Robb) gets a shock this week when she walks in on an intimate moment between Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and DI Malone (Mark Womack). Harriet, knowing that there is no way she can cover up what Moira has seen, decides that all she can do is come clean and reveal that she has been having an affair– despite Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) excitedly making wedding plans. But there is another surprise when Moira also learns that Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) played a big part in the underhanded dealings that were taking place at the garage. As Malone pays Moira a visit and threatens her to stay quiet about all she has discovered, Cain, who had earlier tried to make Malone leave the village, happens upon them and becomes convinced the two are sleeping together. But later in the week comes some bad news when Cain learns Moira has been injured in a hit and run. Did Malone decide that his best option was to try and silence her forever?

Where is Andrea?

While Millie is back with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), the location of Andrea (Anna Nightingale) remains a mystery as, following a brief return to the Dales to catch Jamie back in the arms of his mistress, she quickly vanished again and this time it seems nobody has any idea what has happened to her. Jamie does learn that Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) had some involvement in her initial disappearing act when he finds out Andrea and Millie were staying at Take a Vow and he is quick to confront her. But when she admits the truth and adds she really has no idea where she is this time, his fears for her safety continue to grow. While Kim Tate (Claire King) tries to convince Jamie to just move on with his life and put Andrea being him, she soon receives a strange call. Jamie is able to trace the number and heads off in the hope it will lead him to Andrea, but is he following a lead that will amount to nothing?

Leanna changes her mind

Despite all the trouble she caused for Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla, interference that eventually led to the couple parting ways, a change in Leanna’s (Mimi Slinger) own circumstances forces her to rethink her actions this week. Whilst she has been getting on much better with both Leyla and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), that steps up a gear as she and Jacob finally decide to make things official between them. Her own happiness is cut short, however, when she next sees Liam and cannot help but notice how depressed her dad seems- despite her expecting him to have had fun at the murder mystery retreat. With Jacob revealing that Leyla is feelings low as Liam is, the two realise that they need to form a plan to get the pair back together. But has there been too much damage done to fix their problems?

Bob makes another mistake

The path to true love has not come easy for Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) and this week sees another obstacle in the road for them and once again, the fault lies with Bob. When he begins to think that she and Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) are getting close and exchanging flirty messages whilst she is meant to be on a date with him, he gets annoyed and decides to start meeting women the modern way by signing up to a dating website- thanks to some advice from Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter). But as he hastily joins and hopes that Wendy will enjoy getting a taste of her own medicine, has he, in fact, got the wrong end of the stick and just jeopardised his chance at happiness with Wendy yet again? We’re beginning to think these two are destined to never get together- which given Bob’s romantic history would not be a surprise.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is left feeling uneasy about her relationship with Jamie when she is given a warning that she could be setting herself up for a fall by Chas. Will Belle decide that getting involved with him was a mistake and end the relationship?

It is not a good week for Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) when she begins to feel like she is no longer needed now that Leanne is in a relationship. She is left feeling worse when she tries to reach out to Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) but is unsuccessful and hears nothing from her.

