6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Andrea’s disappearance causes concern while Harriet plays with fire

After a break for some lockdown specials that have allowed new episodes to be filmed in the wake of the production shutdown, we’re back to business as usual in Emmerdale this week and we are straight back into the drama!

Advertisement

From Andrea’s disappearance to Harriet’s dance with the devil, it’s going to be an eventful week.

Here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 29th June and Friday 3rd July June.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Where has Andrea gone?

When we last heard from Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), she had publicly outed the affair between her husband, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln), and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) in a revenge plan that looked to be only just beginning. When Jamie returned home to find her, he was shocked to discover that she had vanished, and she did so in a way that made it seem extremely suspicious. As we get back to where we left off, it seems that Jamie’s problems are only set to worsen as the next phase of her plan is revealed. The police soon inform him that they know where she and little Millie are but they refuse to tell him the location. But as Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) heads off to find her, she does not realise that she is being followed by someone who does not have Andrea’s best interests at heart – Kim Tate (Claire King).

Jamie and Belle make a stand

In the wake of the crowd at The Woolpack learning of their affair in the most dramatic of ways, Jamie and Belle were initially at odds with him accusing her of outing them to everyone out of jealousy over him delaying leaving Andrea. They soon end up back on the same page when he realises she would never have done such a thing and the conversation soon turns to where they go from here. Well, they decide that seeing as the secret affair is now out in the open, they have nothing to hide and they waste little time in declaring how much they love one another. But they do not realise that Andrea is back and once again she spots them and stays out of sight. But when Jamie later returns home, he is shocked to find Millie alone in the kitchen waiting for him with Andrea nowhere to be seen, Where has she gone this time, and will she back?

Harriet plays a dangerous game

Before the break, viewers saw life for Harriet Finch grow even more complicated when, following her steamy encounter with the dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack), she was stunned to be proposed to by Will Taylor and while she did accept, it was clear that her heart was not in it. This week she continues to feel the pressure and decides that the best thing she can do is to meet with Malone to warn him to stay out of the dales for good. Only when the two are alone, it does not take long for things to heat up and she finds herself back in his arms. Only this time, she has done it when she is supposed to be with Will at a meeting with the Bishop to discuss the upcoming nuptials. Whilst this causes Will to worry, his concerns only grow when he learns from Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) that Malone is back and despite Harriet’s assurances that he has no interest in them anymore, he still feels uneasy; if only he knew how much trouble Malone was already causing…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale…

Lydia Hart (Karen Blick) begins to wonder whether Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) could have feelings for her ex, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) when he offers to help out with a fundraiser she is hosting. But while Vinny (Bradley Johnson) hopes that a reunion could be on the cards, will he be left disappointed?

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is dismayed this week when he hears that Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been enjoying flirting with restaurant boss, Ricky. With their divorce process underway, how will he cope when she fully moves on with her life?

Leyla gets a surprise this week when Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) holds out an olive branch for all the trouble she caused regarding her relationship with Liam (Jonny McPherson). But is the apology genuine, or does she have something up her sleeve?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.