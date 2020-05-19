Emmerdales’ Charley Webb delays return to ITV soap as Debbie Dingle

Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) was last seen in Emmerdale back in August 2019 when the actress left the show to go on maternity leave for her third child.

But for those hoping for a Debbie return soon, we have some news that may disappoint you.

Speaking to OK Magazine, Webb revealed that for the time being, she is enjoying motherhood too much to consider an imminent return to the Dales. Explaining that she has now left indefinitely, Webb said: “The difference from two to three children feels huge, so I haven’t confirmed when I’m going back yet.”

She has, however, been in contact with show producers and confirmed that conversations about an eventual return are taking place and that they are being “amazing about giving me the extra time I need”.

Viewers will remember that Debbie said her goodbyes and left for Scotland after discovering that she had been left a garage up there following the death of Lisa Dingle. Her parents, Charity (Emma Atkins) and Cain (Jeff Hordley) were none too pleased that she had decided to leave and there were some heated conversations about the subject before she left.

Her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden (David Metcalfe), who recently celebrated his 40th birthday whilst in lockdown, also spoke about the trials of raising three children. “We don’t get a second to ourselves and we’re absolutely shattered by the time we get the kids down in the evening. They’re into different things as they’re varied ages, so spreading our time between the three of them has been difficult.”

About returning to work when Emmerdale production resumes, Wolfenden said that “Lockdown has made me realise how tough it is for stay-at-home parents. I’m more tired than ever. Going back to work will feel like a holiday!”. Webb also added that “Bowie starts school in September and I want to be around for that. I can’t imagine being back at work at the moment.”

