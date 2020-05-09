6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Harriet gets involved following Will’s beating as Laurel makes a bold move

Back to the Dales for another dramatic week as we learn that Harriet may have a strong connection to Malone. Plus, Laurel is at her wit’s end and makes a difficult decision about Arthur.

And Vanessa and Charity’s argument continues.

Here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 11th and Friday 15th May.

Harriet needs answers about Will and Malone

It turns out there could be a history between Harriet and Malone that the pair has been less than forthcoming about to those around them. Following Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) being severely beaten by DI Malone’s (Mark Womack) heavies after a botched attempt by the corrupt detective to bring down Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Harriet, a former cop turned vicar, decides that enough is enough. She sets about looking to expose Malone for all his dodgy dealings, but could she be putting herself in harm’s way as a result? When the two come face to face, he tries to assure her that his work with them all is now finished and he has no plans to involve them again. Harriet though does not trust him and intends to call the police to tell them all she knows. When Malone promises her that he will stay away from them all from now on, it seems to buy him some time. But later in the week when the two meet again, it becomes clear that they have more history together than viewers first realised…

Laurel takes drastic action

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) finds herself lost for what to do with her troublesome son, Arthur (Alfie Clarke), after his feud with Archie Breckle (Kai Assi) ended up getting so severe that young Dotty (Ellerie Carroll) almost lost her life as a result. When Laurel and Archie ended up on the same team at rounders during a camping night, Arthur became increasingly jealous and his growing feelings of isolation from his mother peaked. The two of them were later left alone and while tending to the campfire, Arthur’s actions caused it to get out of control and nearly kill Dotty who was in a nearby tent. Now, she finds herself struggling to understand how her son could have been so reckless and, realising that he needs to be taught a lesson, decides to call the police so they can drum some sense into him. But with the mother-son relationship already fragile, how will Arthur react to being turned in by his own mum?

Vanessa and Charity’s feud continues

Ever since Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) learned that Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) was planning on asking someone else to be the guardian of Jonny should the worst happen with cancer, the two have not been seeing eye-to-eye. This week things initially get worse as Charity makes it known how hurt she is and the two find themselves having a blazing row. Once things have settled, it turns out the row may have been just what the pair needed as they begin to talk calmly and make headway in sorting out their problems. Things later take an unexpected turn when the pair head to the hospital and return with some very exciting news. Sadly, the happy atmosphere is cut short when Vanessa makes a dash upstairs to be sick. Is Vanessa’s condition getting worse?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) tells Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) that she is feeling as though she is ready for their relationship to become public knowledge. Al is thrilled that they can now tell the world, but trouble comes in the form of Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson). How will he react when he walks in on them kissing?

Cain struggles as his divorce proceedings from Moira (Natalie J. Robb) move forward. As the two meet to discuss the next steps, the reality of the situation hits home and it all has a greater impact on him than he thought it would.

Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) continues to stay quiet about her knowledge of husband Jamie’s (Alexander Lincoln) affair and this week sees her use a potential family holiday as a way of making Jamie remember what he loved about her. Will she succeed?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.