Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers: Belle gets fired, plus Billy faces big pressure
And will love blossom for Bob and Wendy?
Jamie gets ruthless, Bob is besotted and Malone piles on the pressure.
It’s your full week of Emmerdale action previewed for the week of the 6th to 10th of April 2020.
Read on to see all the drama…
Billy faces pressure
Jamie gets Belle fired
Bob and Wendy get close
It’s the term many workers dread hearing: team building. But Bob Hope has always been irrepressibly upbeat, so the fact that he’s organised a treasure hunt in the village for the Woolpack workers should come as little surprise. His aim is to bring Victoria and Luke together, but Mandy also has matchmaking on her mind as she encourages Bob to tell Wendy how he really feels about her. The trouble is that, just as Bob is summoning up the courage to open his heart, a passer-by swoops over and steals Wendy’s handbag. How will Wendy react to Bob’s efforts to comfort her?
In other news…
Paddy is still anxious about Eve and gets into a temper when Bear leaves her alone in her pram for a short time to help David. A nervy Victoria approaches Kim with a proposition. Plus Mandy insists on planning Lydia’s hen night, as well as Sam’s stag. There aren’t enough painkillers available in the whole of Yorkshire to soothe the hangovers that’ll follow.