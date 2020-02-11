Emmerdale’s Kim Tate finds out Pierce’s secret – but has he already planned to kill her?
Watch out Mrs T!
Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) has been causing plenty of drama on Emmerdale since he returned and killed Graham Foster.
But it seems his dodgy deeds aren’t over yet as he set his murderous eyes on Kim Tate (Claire King) on Tuesday 11th February’s episode.
Kim thought she was chatting to solicitor Olly, but in reality it was Pierce, and he’s been getting all of the dirt on Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) from her.
Pierce’s plan with Kim isn’t exactly crystal clear just yet, but he’s certainly been learning a lot.
However, we know he’s already killed someone and seemed to be eying up Kim next.
Gripping a glass apple, Pierce menacingly looked over at Kim and raised the fake fruit as if he was going to plant it on her.
However, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) arrived in the nick of time and found himself rather suspicious of Pierce and couldn’t help himself from giving a grilling.
He demanded to know more information about “Olly’s” solicitor company and Pierce came a little stuck trying to answer.
- Emmerdale: who is leaving, returning to and joining the cast?
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Pete leaves and Vanessa is in danger
- Emmerdale kidnap horror first look: Killer Pierce holds Vanessa hostage
But it wasn’t enough to stop Al from delivering a bombshell.
“He’s been leading you on,” he admitted. “That man is not who you think he is.”
What will Kim do when she meets with “Olly” again?
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers