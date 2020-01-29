Emmerdale’s Marlon will “break” in prison – “It’s the beginning of a very dark road”
Poor Marlon...
Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has found himself wrapped up in the middle of Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder case after he was charged and arrested for the crime.
Viewers know it wasn’t the beloved chef who killed Graham – that was actually evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) who returned in a shocking twist.
But with Marlon genuinely looking like the guilty party, how long will it be before the truth emerges on Emmerdale?
RadioTimes.com caught up with Mark at The National Television Awards 2020 and had the chance to grill him about his character’s upcoming storylines.
- “Marlon won’t be back in Emmerdale any time soon!” Mark Charnock on the future following shock arrest
- Emmerdale’s Jonathan Wrather claims “Pierce killed Graham to protect Rhona”
- Marlon arrested in Emmerdale, and Charity reveals what she did the night Graham was killed
“So it’s the beginning of a very dark road for him. It’s scary.”
But how will Marlon cope with prison?
“It’s going to break [him],” Mark admitted. “He’s not equipped for prison and he’s not got the right Dingle mentality for it. He’s gonna struggle.”
And will Marlon get out? Mark laughed: “Finger’s crossed, I hope so.”