  5. Emmerdale’s Marlon will “break” in prison – “It’s the beginning of a very dark road”

Emmerdale’s Marlon will “break” in prison – “It’s the beginning of a very dark road”

Poor Marlon...

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Mark Charnock poses in the winners room during the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has found himself wrapped up in the middle of Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder case after he was charged and arrested for the crime.

Viewers know it wasn’t the beloved chef who killed Graham – that was actually evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) who returned in a shocking twist.

But with Marlon genuinely looking like the guilty party, how long will it be before the truth emerges on Emmerdale?

RadioTimes.com caught up with Mark at The National Television Awards 2020 and had the chance to grill him about his character’s upcoming storylines.

When asked what the future holds for Marlon, the actor told us: “This very evening he’s been accused of murder and he’s been charged.

“So it’s the beginning of a very dark road for him. It’s scary.”

But how will Marlon cope with prison?

“It’s going to break [him],”  Mark admitted. “He’s not equipped for prison and he’s not got the right Dingle mentality for it. He’s gonna struggle.”

And will Marlon get out? Mark laughed: “Finger’s crossed, I hope so.”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

