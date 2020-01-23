Accessibility Links

Emmerdale confirm Graham’s killer as Pierce Harris in unexpected return

We didn’t see that curveball coming!

Emmerdale Pierce Harris

We all got the shock of our lives this Thursday evening when Emmerdale revealed that Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) is back in the village and is the man responsible for Graham Foster’s murder.

Rapist Pierce was sent down for his crimes against Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) in August 2017, but he’s out and has made a mark on the soap already.

After Emmerdale explored all the officially announced suspects all week, it turned out it was one of the unexpected ones.

soaps

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) appeared to be about to kill Graham, having spent all episode begging revenge on the businessman for taking Rhona and Leo away to France.

While at work, Marlon’s kids went missing and when they eventually turned up with Graham, he grabbed a metal torch, held it up against the dodgy dealer, and promised him he “wouldn’t be responsible for his actions”.

Rhona and Marlon later had an intense conversation where she revealed she would be taking Leo to France after all.

https://youtu.be/MAklXCZ6fZA

Of course, Marlon was completely broken by the whole ordeal and promised he would stop Graham from taking his boy.

As the episode drew to a close, Marlon went looking for Graham for one final showdown.

He put the torch on his phone and went for a wander down the woods to find his nemesis.

Emmerdale's Marlon
Emmerdale’s Marlon goes looking for Graham (©ITV)

The intense fog made it hard to see, and Graham stayed hidden behind some trees, perhaps about to pounce on Marlon.

But he couldn’t get there quick enough as a mystery figure dressed all in black clubbed him over the head with a log.

Marlon overheard the smack, but he was cleared of the crime in our minds.

Nearby, Graham’s body lay on the floor and the camera panned upwards to see a menacing Pierce stood over him, log in hand.

Clearly battered and bruised, Pierce has been through the mill since he was released from prison.

Exactly what he is doing back in Emmerdale is still a mystery, but it can’t spell good news for Rhona.

Viewers will have to tune in to Friday’s episode to see how Graham’s final day in Emmerdale really played out.

