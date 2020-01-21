Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Emmerdale’s Jai has blood on his hands – has he framed himself for Graham’s murder?

Emmerdale’s Jai has blood on his hands – has he framed himself for Graham’s murder?

But is he the one who killed Graham?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 14th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8710 Tuesday 21st January 2020 It’s the opening day of Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits and Dawn dashes over to a stressed and exhausted Jai Sharma [CHRIS BISSON]. Unable to process everything, he heads off in silent despair and in search of cocaine to get him through. High, he’s single handedly saving the day - but when his car collides with Graham Foster on the road, he’s outed as being under the influence and before he knows it, Graham has confessed all to a horrified Laurel. Things go from bad to worse when Rishi Sharma [BHASKER PATEL] intercepts the drugs Jai has ordered and his family and relationship are in tatters. And it’s all Graham’s fault. And Jai’s going to make him pay…. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

As Emmerdale’s murder mystery rumbled on, all eyes are on Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) after Tuesday evening, as he was sent right to the top of the suspect list.

Advertisement

It was the opening of Hawkfield Outdoor Pursuits and Jai was incredibly stressed – especially when he saw there was no queue of kids waiting to get in.

He turned to drugs to help him get through the day, but with Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder on the horizon, it was probably the worst thing he could have done.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) used her social media connections and managed to get parents to bring their bored teenagers down to the business on account of their inset day.

All seemed to be going well in Jai’s books and he headed back towards Emmerdale to pick up Laurel’s daughter, Dotty.

Without a doubt he shouldn’t have been behind the wheel and naturally had a near-miss with Graham while on the road.

Wily Graham worked out very quickly there was a drugs problem and insisted he was going to tell Laurel – a promise he made good on just moments later.

Jai screamed at the dodgy businessman, insisting he would get revenge – but was it quite so soon?

Later on, Jai ordered more cocaine from his pizza deliverer, which Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) tried to stop him from taking, but unfortunately he was unable to intervene.

We then watched as Jai’s memory appeared to be quite sporadic, but one thing we did see was him near the area of Graham’s murder, moments after he was struck across the head.

Jai regained consciousness in a field with blood covering his right hand.

emmerdale jai 2

If he didn’t kill Graham, it seems he potentially played a part in what happened in that fateful field.

What’s more, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) overheard Jai’s ranting earlier in the day, which could spell his downfall… Will Cain put two and two together when the murder is announced?

And is Jai set for prison?

Advertisement

There’s still more drama to come in Emmerdale, with the remaining suspects yet to have their motives explored before Graham’s murderer is revealed on Friday.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 14th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8710 Tuesday 21st January 2020 It’s the opening day of Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits and Dawn dashes over to a stressed and exhausted Jai Sharma [CHRIS BISSON]. Unable to process everything, he heads off in silent despair and in search of cocaine to get him through. High, he’s single handedly saving the day - but when his car collides with Graham Foster on the road, he’s outed as being under the influence and before he knows it, Graham has confessed all to a horrified Laurel. Things go from bad to worse when Rishi Sharma [BHASKER PATEL] intercepts the drugs Jai has ordered and his family and relationship are in tatters. And it’s all Graham’s fault. And Jai’s going to make him pay…. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

17_01_CORO_SHONA_HOSPITAL_02-920x518

Soaps’ most drastic maternity leave storylines after Shona’s Coronation Street exit

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 21st January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st January 2020 Emmerdale - 8715 Monday 27th January 2020 At Smithy, as frantic Rhona Goskirk [ZOE HENRY] agitatedly calls Graham, stressed at his disappearance. Reality hits hard when DI Dent and DS Ward arrive and reveal to Rhona that Graham’s been found dead. She’s even more horror struck to hear someone may have killed him. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale’s Rhona in danger as she digs for clues about Graham’s murder – first look

emmerdale kim tate al chapman

Emmerdale: Al Chapman admits to killing Graham – but has Kim Tate been ruled out of whodunnit?

20_01_emm_graham_kim_01

Emmerdale spoilers: Who kills Graham and all the fallout from next week’s huge episodes