Aaron Dingle’s surprise decision has a big impact on Emmerdale

Troubled soul Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has decided to leave Emmerdale to escape the memories of jailed husband Robert Sugden – but don’t worry, it’s not forever.

Loved ones have grown increasingly concerned about the mechanic’s emotional state since Rob’s prison sentence effectively ended their marriage, and this week saw Aaron spiral into self-destructive behaviour culminating in a meaningless one-night stand with a guy who tried to rob him the morning after.

He also lashed out at little sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and sister-in-law Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins), who are on the verge of washing their hands of the lonely lad.

In the first part of Thursday 16th January’s Emmerdale double bill, having had time to reflect on his meltdown, remorseful Aaron admitted to Liv how much he was struggling and realised he needed to take action.

Revealing relative Debbie Dingle needs a hand running her garage up in Scotland (which is where Deb was dispatched to in order to accommodate actress Charley Webb’s current maternity leave), Aaron announced he was going north of the border to help her out and have some much-needed time away from the village.

Insisting he wouldn’t leave vulnerable Liv behind if she didn’t want him to go, what with her own emotional and physical problems (her epilepsy has caused her to have worrying seizures), Aaron was given the green light by his supportive sibling who insisted she’d be fine and that a break would do him the world of good.

But drama-magnet Liv will still need looking after, so what storylines will occupy her during her brother’s absence? Will she be drawn into Vic adjusting to single motherhood and coping with the aftermath of her sexual assault? Or pal Jacob Gallagher’s struggle at the revelation abuser Maya Stepney had a baby with his dad David?

No need to fret, Danny Miller fans, Aaron will be home again in due course – maybe his return will be timed to coincide with the end of Webb’s maternity leave (expected to be around summer 2020) and it will be a double Dingle comeback? We can but hope…

