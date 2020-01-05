Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers: Moira left unconscious, plus Sarah does Danny’s bidding (6-10 January 2020)

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers: Moira left unconscious, plus Sarah does Danny’s bidding (6-10 January 2020)

Plus Charity goes to war with Graham

09_01_emm_moira_unconcious_1st_ep_01

Graham’s current Emmerdale storyline feels like the first ten minutes of every episode of Murder, She Wrote, but stretched out for weeks and weeks. It’s already been announced that glowering Graham is set to be bumped off as part of a January whodunnit, so we’re now in that run-up period where villagers are constantly saying things like, “He’ll regret crossing me,” or “I ought to kill him” or “I’d better say something ominous about wanting to do Graham in because the writers need more would-be murderers”.

Advertisement
08_01_emm_charity_rhona_graham

Wednesday’s potential killer-in-waiting is Charity, who sees red when she discovers that Graham took Noah to hospital, thus drawing attention to her somewhat laissez-faire attitude to parenting. Though I don’t feel this gives Charity a strong enough motive for murder, you can’t blame Emmerdale for wanting someone so morally complex and ruthless on the official list of suspects.

Noah isn’t the only teen in trouble next week: we also have Sarah getting hoodwinked by Danny, who coerces her into selling drugs for him. But will she think twice about aligning herself with the malevolent man in her life? Jacob gets a shock when he spies mum Leyla kissing Dr Liam. Moira’s booze binges result in her knocking herself unconscious after she takes a tumble.

07_01_emm_danny_sarah
Advertisement

And, if you can stand the excitement, an announcement by the bishop could have big repercussions for Harriet. Cue Will making a stupid move that ends up incurring her wrath…

Tags

All about Emmerdale

09_01_emm_moira_unconcious_1st_ep_01
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Embargoed until 0001am Thurs 4 July UK time - Claes Bang as Dracula - 001

Dracula: How were the fangs done?

Interview: Paul Abbott

Q&A: Teri Hatcher

Coast: Celebrities’ favourite sea views