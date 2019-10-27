Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy does a runner, Jacob and Leanna kiss, plus Kim gets shock news – 27 October-1 November 2019

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy does a runner, Jacob and Leanna kiss, plus Kim gets shock news – 27 October-1 November 2019

All the latest plotline secrets from the ITV soap

28_10_emm_vinny_mandy_02_0

I always find it hard to care about storylines that revolve around missing cash. Is there anything duller than seeing people stare worriedly at bank statements or online accounts?

Advertisement

I think it’s because finances are such a nebulous thing in soapland and if you start asking questions about how characters can afford to own their houses or drink in a pub every night of the week, never mind defraud people out of stacks of money, then the whole set-up falls apart.

That said, Mandy’s rash attempt to swindle Lydia on Emmerdale should hopefully become livelier this evening when she’s caught in the act by the family. Sam angrily convenes the Dingle court, which, as we know, does tend to make the Salem witch trials look laissez-faire.

29_10_emm_dingles_court_01_0

So it’s no wonder that Mandy and Vinny are soon deciding to go on the run. But I really don’t fancy their chances in the rickety van they pinch in order to make their escape.

Family loyalty is also being questioned over at Home Farm where Graham lobs a grenade in the Tates’ direction when he discloses that Jamie was the one who once dobbed his mum Kim in to the police, a move that put her behind bars.

30_10_emm_jamie_kim_01

Hopefully, this revelation will give Jamie a belated bit of backbone. Since he arrived in April, he’s had this sorrowful expression on his face that makes him look as though he’s constantly on the verge of tears.

Amid all this, we also get some Halloween celebrations in the village, which find teens Jacob and Leanna dressing up before puckering up. Fans will no doubt be hoping that the kiss will help Jakey exorcise the Maya-shaped demon. The brazen groomer may now be behind bars, but does she still have a grip on her prey?

31_10_emm_jacob_leanna_2nd_ep_01_0
Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Emmerdale cast: who's leaving and returning
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

emmerdale autumn 2019

Emmerdale autumn preview: 11 huge storyline spoilers

12_09_emm_jesse_al_mandy_2nd_ep_02

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley hints at Christmas 2019 drama for Mandy Dingle

download

Emmerdale hints at Robert Sugden’s death in big summer 2019 plotline preview

Week in soapland week 32

Next week in soapland: Patrick’s new love interest, Gary’s next victim, Laurie in prison